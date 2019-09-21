Cigarette butts, hot sauce packets, a PVC pipe, a washcloth.
But the butts were the big offender again this year for the annual International Coastal Cleanup for Charlotte County.
From Englewood to Alligator Creek, some 835 volunteers of all ages registered to hit the county's beaches and coastal parks early Saturday morning. More showed up at the last minute. They were armed with work gloves, bags and buckets. Some went by boat and kayak. Many were on foot.
The event is organized by Keep Charlotte Beautiful, which runs cleanup projects twice a year. This one, held in the fall, collects data for the Ocean Conservancy, which reports annually on worldwide trash in the oceans, said KCB President Rhonda Harvey.
So some volunteers held clipboards, asking volunteers to count their items, which included a lot of cigarette butts.
"A whole ton of cigarette butts," was what Cub Scout troop 310 parent Valerie D'Irish said she collected.
Still, the volume was down from last year, some believe.
"It was pretty clean, especially considering what we found last year," said Boy Scout Camden Jones, 13.
Samantha Mahler and Emily Smith from the Interact Club of Port Charlotte High School, worked Gilchrist Park.
"It's not that bad, but there's surprisingly a lot of cigarette butts," said Mahler.
Due to the problem with cigarette butts, the county gives out free individual butt collectors to beach goers, said Nicole Rietveld of the county's Solid Waste Division. These tin-lined and pocket-sized receptacles are supposed to encourage smokers to dispose of butts responsibly, but apparently it's not working.
"It's going to take time, because it's a behavioral thing," Rietveld said good-naturedly.
Event organizers were still tallying the weight of trash collected Saturday afternoon. It's likely more than last year, which was down due to red tide, Harvey said. The numbers of volunteers this year was heartening, she said. And the weather cooperated as well.
"It was beautiful," said Steve Goettler of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, at Gilchrist Park.
The wind kept some of the boaters away this year, but not Maggie and Ricky Messana, a mother and son team from Zolfo Springs. They came in their 22-foot pontoon boat, and rode 8-10 miles up stream, as they usually do, to clean up the Peace River. This year, they only found a folding chair and a bit of trash.
In the past, Maggie Messana said, "We've had the whole front of the boat filled."
She believes it's mostly from boaters, so her advice to them is, "take your garbage with you. The fish don't appreciate it."
Many young people participated, including Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops as well as Port Charlotte High School students.
"I feel like it's worth the effort," said Boy Scout Neal Bachman, 14.
The purpose, said Samantha Mahler, is "just to help clean up the county to make it more beautiful for all the kids who want to come and see how beautiful it is."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.