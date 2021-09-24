The first construction on Murdock Village land sought by Lost Lagoon Development was supposed to be a hotel and commercial space on the southwest corner. This would happen before the downtown and water park are built, Lost Lagoon President Lynn Mims told Charlotte County commissioners. The developer, however, missed a deadline to begin construction on widening Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MURDOCK - Another deadline has passed with no construction starting on land that was to become Arredondo Pointe and its much anticipated waterpark.
Charlotte County shipped out a letter to Lost Lagoon Development LLP Wednesday advising the Orlando-based company that the county had not received the necessary permit requests to rebuild Toledo Blade Boulevard between U.S. 41 and State Road 776. The deadline was Sept. 21.
The letter states that Lost Lagoon has 30 days to fix this.
"The failure to secure the (right of way) permit constitutes a material default of the Agreement for Purchase and Sale and the Master Development Agreement for Lost Lagoon Development," the county letter states.
Lost Lagoon has missed several deadlines over the years, and the county has always extended the deadline.
The company has already paid $3.7 million for the first 95 out of 110 acres. The full price was set in 2017 at $6.7 million, but the developer expects to get that back in exchange for improvements to roads, water, sewer and other aspects of infrastructure.
"I'd like to see it happen," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said.
Deutsch has become critical of Lost Lagoon.
"I'm not optimistic. I had hoped there would be work going on," he said.
Lost Lagoon was among the first two developers to sign a purchase and sale agreement with the county for the first two of the three large parcels in Murdock Village.
Commissioners almost 20 years ago embarked on a campaign to buy or take by eminent domain for commercial and residential development more than 800 acres of private land. The tiny lots had gone largely undeveloped since the 1950s.
Down the road from Lost Lagoon's project, developers of the larger parcel — 450 acres — are already selling homes in Murdock, calling the new development West Port.
That developer was selected for the last section in the middle. Commissioners asked the developer they did not pick for the middle section, to team up with Lost Lagoon on this eastern most piece of land in Murdock.
Lost Lagoon has promised a water park and an innovative downtown. Residential development, however, has proven much easier to complete than commercial, in general.
Representatives for the developer could not be reached for comment.
