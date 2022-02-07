PUNTA GORDA — After years of discussions and setbacks, Punta Gorda's new wayfinding signs are set for installation next month.
In March, the signs will be placed along Marion Avenue, West Retta Esplanade, Tamiami Trail and Taylor Road.
City documents show the project dating back to 2017.
"When it started, there was a citizens group that took exception with the way the signs were directing people because they were incorrect," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said. "We had to then go back and look at what was on the signs and what they were really supposed to get people to."
Carey said the design was the next issue.
"In the middle of all this, we changed the city logo," she said. "And so that had to go back before the Community Redevelopment Agency."
The CRA is a taxing district established for carrying out redevelopment activities throughout the city's Historic District along Charlotte Harbor.
City Council Member Jaha Cummings, who represents the Historic District, said he's looking forward to having the project resolved.
"It feels good to finally have signage that accurately describes the neighborhood and provides clear directions for our residents and visitors to several destinations located throughout the Historic District," he said.
Because Marion Avenue is also U.S. 17, the city had to receive approval from the Florida Department of Transportation.
"FDOT, believe it or not, has final say and they didn’t like our poles," Carey said. "Even though our existing poles had been living there for a long time, so we had to reconfigure the poles and the costs kept going up and up and up."
Around $179,950 has been budgeted for the project with funding coming from the CRA Operations Division Reserve. So far, the city has spent $49,741.
"The cost of the project has increased over time due to the stringent approval process required by FDOT to ensure that the signs effectively convey the desired directional guidance, as well comply with the strict state’s regulations regarding signage," Cummings said.
Carey added that recent supply shortages have also caused issues.
"We also had a problem with one of our contractors who couldn’t meet our specs so we had to go back out (for bid)," Carey said. "It has just been one thing after another."
Carey said they also had issues with placement.
"There were also problems with do we just want to have them in the Historic District or do we want them all around?" she said, "But the CRA is paying for this, so we pretty much limited it to the CRA area (of the Historic District)."
