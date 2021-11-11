Even though I served in the Vietnam War more than 50 years ago, the memories are still seared into my memory.
Many of those memories are as vivid today as they were more than a half century ago. This remembrance brings out another facet of the cost of war. Many individuals, myself included, were given life-and-death responsibilities; their acceptance of these duties is a tribute to them.
I was the non-commissioned officer in charge of a 14-man TAC (Tactical Air Control Party). Our mission is to provide close air support, medevacs and resupplies for the battalion.
I’m just 22 years old.
The date is July 2, 1967. I am aboard the USS Okinawa, a helicopter landing ship, somewhere off the coast of South Vietnam. My unit, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division, was part of Special Landing Force Alpha, consisting of a reinforced infantry battalion and helicopter squadron.
Word comes down that the 9th Marines have been ambushed near the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) and we must respond quickly to reinforce them.
This will be my eighth amphibious assault.
You don’t get used to it.
You leave the air-conditioned safety compartment of the USS Okinawa, go to the flight deck back to Vietnam’s rice paddies, the intense heat – and the enemy.
I go over many things in my mind.
“Foughi” is with Delta Company on the first wave. He’s good, but it’s his third time on the first wave. He knows his stuff. I realize it’s not fair, but he is the best.
He never complains.
It’s still not fair.
I worry about my buddy Kelley, a machine gunner with Delta Company; he’s cocky, thinks he is bulletproof.
Coates is good with the equipment. He stays in the rear with the gear as a backup.
Two guys are new replacements. They’ve never been in combat. Dick stays with me. He knows how to run the section if I get hit.
Am I wishing my own demise?
I don’t have any premonition tonight — that’s good.
I have to get some sleep. I go over and over all the details in my mind. We just finished an operation two days ago. Here we are off again. I came close on that one. I was two feet from another radio operator who was killed. That could’ve been me.
Only 45 days left “in country.” Can’t think about that. I’ll get spooked, maybe make a mistake and get Marines killed.
Nearly 4 a.m. I must have dozed off, my sheets are wet, another one of those dreams.
Did I forget any detail?
Is my equipment in order?
Who did I put with the lead company?
Been through that. Don’t go through it again.
Lights on! It’s 4:30 a.m.
This is it.
My feet swing out of the rack onto the deck. I don’t feel my feet. My head is dizzy.
I light up a cigarette to calm down. I’m holding my lighter with two hands and it’s still shaking.
My knees are weak, my breath is shallow and my stomach is doing the Rumba.
I close my eyes and take deep breaths. I flex my hands to get the shakes out.
When they look over at me, I am standing straight, like cold hard steel.
I’m a 22-year-old, six-foot, three-inch Marine NCO and nobody is tougher than me, I tell myself.
“Let’s go TAC Party, saddle up,” I yell.
I never let them see me sweat.
