No one stamps out breast cancer better than Eileen Dimase. The Punta Gorda Post Office retail associate sold more Breast Cancer Research Stamps during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month than basically everyone.
As part of the USPS Help Stamp Out Breast Cancer campaign, Dimase earned the No. 1 spot with $33,192 in individual sales in the nation of the BCR stamp in October.
Sale proceeds go to breast cancer research funding. While the BCR stamps are sold year-round, the sales competition is only held in October because it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
But Dimase, whose grandmother died from the disease, said she didn’t do it alone.
Joining her in the success were retail associates Brenda Rybicki and Wesley Wright. The three together sold $41,348, making the Punta Gorda location the top seller in BCR stamps for October.
“I couldn’t have done it without the team (including the carriers),” said Dimase. “It’s just a group effort that the post office lets us do in the month of October and I’m very thankful for that.”
By Oct. 25, the local retail team had earned the No. 3 spot in sales, but even with time running out they still had their eyes set on first place.
During October, Dimase and her fellow associates asked every customer who walked through if they wanted to purchase the BCR stamps. They were also able to sell bricks of stamps that include 2,000 stamps for $1,300.
“My passion is this,” said Dimase. "(And it was) in memory of my grandmother so I know that I did my best."
The 65-cent stamps are available year-round in sheets of 20 to help raise funds for breast cancer research, according to a USPS press release. The amount the Postal Service contributes to breast cancer research is determined by the difference between the 65-cent purchase price and the First-Class Mail rate in effect at the time of purchase, minus any costs incurred by USPS.
“I have (seasonal) customers that come back in October and they come here before they even go home to unpack,” said Dimase. “It’s just amazing.”
The Breast Cancer Research Stamp was the first semi-postal stamp in U.S. history. In 1997, Congress authorized it for the specific purpose of raising funds from the American public to assist in finding a cure for breast cancer. In 2015, President Obama signed legislation that extended the sale of the stamp through Dec. 31, 2019.
“We’re very happy with Eileen’s achievement,” said Melissa Kruzel, serving as the temporary postmaster at the Punta Gorda office. “She brings such a positive light to the post office for our customers and for breast cancer awareness. We couldn’t ask for a better employee.”
The distribution of the Postal Service contribution is specified by law, with 70 percent given to the National Institutes of Health and 30 percent given to the Medical Research Program at the Department of Defense. More than 1 billion stamps have been sold since its inception in 1998, raising more than $87.8 million for breast cancer research.
Designed by Ethel Kessler of Bethesda, Maryland, the stamp features the phrases, “Fund the Fight” and “Find a Cure” and an illustration of a mythical goddess of the hunt by Whitney Sherman of Baltimore.
“There are a lot of customers that come in here that you wouldn’t know they have, and are struggling with, breast cancer right now and they let me know and I let them know that if there is anything I can do (I will). It’s not just a community, it’s family."
The USPS office in Punta Gorda is located at 130 E. Marion Ave. The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.