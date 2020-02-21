The 2020 Charlotte County Community Health and Needs Assessment paints a picture of the community that isn't a pretty one.
The "lack of affordable housing, inadequate public transportation, a seasonable-based economy, and an outdated community design" have produced "an overall low-income, under-educated population, with little to no social and cultural diversity," the report states.
But in order to improve, community members must identify and improve on its most pressing areas of need.
The Florida Department of Health presented the information at the Gulf Coast Partnership Community Leader Breakfast Thursday.
Here are the highlights:
1) We have the third highest rate of child abuse in the state.
Charlotte County's rate of child abuse for children ages 5 to 11 is 1,857.1, compared to the state rate of 779.3.
Parental drug use is the top reason for a child in Charlotte County to be removed from the home. As of March 2019, there were 310 children in foster care in Charlotte County, ranking the county seventh overall.
The rate of children with emotional and behavioral disabilities is three times higher than the state rate, and in 2019, 51% of children screened were below the benchmark for kindergarten readiness.
The Suncoast region has the highest child protective investigator turnover rate of all Florida regions at 69.64%.
2) We don't have good access to healthcare.
The county lags behind the state in the amount of available licensed physicians to serve the population. There are 404 total licensed physicals for a population of over 173,000 people.
In mental health care, the county has 6.3 licensed psychologists per 100,000 population, compared to 22.5 for the state, a difference of 28%. For licensed mental health counselors, it's an even more stark difference with 2.9 per 100,000 population, compared to 9.6 for the state — a difference of 60%.
The report states there is "an insufficient healthcare workforce (to) meet the growing behavioral, social and emotional health needs of both adults and children."
3) We have jobs but few careers.
Retail trade, health care, social assistance, accommodation and food service jobs make up 49.4% of the job sector, where the average annual salaries range from $18,908 to $50,388, none of which meet the Charlotte County Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Survival Budget minimum salary requirements to live and work in the county as a single adult or as a family of four.
As a result, 45% of Charlotte County households are in poverty are part of the ALICE population.
4) Transportation is a problem.
Unlike other regions where their fixed-route transit system is supplemented by a para-transit bus service, Charlotte County has a para-transit model as its sole public transit system.
The county's transit service, Dial-A-Ride requires reservations to be scheduled often days in advance, offering little to no flexibility for less rigid schedules.
Thirty-two percent of survey respondents chose "Lack of Transportation" as the main reason that keeps people in Charlotte County from seeking medical treatment and 35% chose "Transportation Options" as a necessity for a healthy lifestyle.
The county's community layout and road distribution do not lend themselves to mass transit investments, according to the report, but the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization has included expanding transportation choices for everyone in its 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan.
