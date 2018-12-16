Despite the promotion of unity between the Punta Gorda Historic District communities, some area residents felt underserved at city staff’s Neighborhood Stakeholder’s Meeting last week.
“We as a homeowner’s association worked months and months to make the historic district one district. That runs from Shreve St. all the way down to Cooper St. The city is saying that it’s only the Bethel St. Mark district,” said Marty Blaustein, who resides in the western part of the district.
The city held the meeting as part of its Historic Neighborhood Infrastructure Initiative at the Cooper Street Recreation Center at 650 Mary St. in Punta Gorda to gain insight from residents on infrastructure issues and trouble areas in the Bethel St. Mark area.
“The west side has big problems with brick streets that are crumbling ... drainage issues,” said Blaustein. “We just feel under-served as a district. You guys did no study of the west side of the district.”
As part of the initiative, city staff is working with consulting firm Infrastructure Solution Services. ISS has been using drones to map and survey Bethel St. Mark to identify infrastructure issues in the area, such as drainage problems that can lead to flooding, busted and non-attached sidewalks, the lack of or faulty street lighting and other general infrastructure conditions.
City Council Member Jaha Cummings said the focus on the east district is because of long-standing problems within the area.
“There are some long-standing issues (here) that have not have been addressed (for decades), such as on Mary St. where there are not even street lights,” said Cummings.
Eunice M. Wiley, of the Bethel St. Mark area, said the area’s infrastructure problems go back to the 1970s.
“We have the same problems now that we’ve had since 1970 — the flooding ... no sidewalks, broken sidewalks,” said Wiley. “Some people have too much lighting over your pickleball court, we have no lighting.”
“This is the least area that has had any kind of work done to it in over 50 years,” said Roy Wiley. “We have roads that have dips all in them. (The city) they put band-aids on it ... put a little asphalt on top of those holes. You just call it projects but I call it a mess.”
City staff and ISS will use the information gathered at the meeting to guide the city’s decisions on how to reinvest in the infrastructure of the area, to correct deficiencies and to enhance identified problem like lighting for safety and other projects.
“A lot of this,” said Cummings, “is that residents have said that they value the historic nature of our city and so what we need to do put our money where our mouth is and actually value the historic district of the city.”
Division within the district stems from the city’s efforts to renovate and improve areas within it.
“It’s one unified historic district,” said Mitchell Austin, the city’s urban planner. “But for the purpose of the land development regulations they are three separate historic districts because they all have slightly different rules that govern them.”
For example, in the middle area, or the Downtown Commercial Historic District, Austin said that there are specific regulations that cater to commercial businesses and mix-used development. In the National Register District on the west of U.S. 41 and part of downtown, the standards are also slightly different because of the nature of the historic structures that are still in tact. In the Bethel St. Mark district, there are fewer historic structures but that “it’s really the area, the character of the neighborhood itself that is historic,” said Austin.
“I think that everyone recognizes that we are a historic district and we want the historic district to look the same all the way through,” said Martha Bireda, historic district representative and Blanchard House Museum’s executive director. “This is who we are. We are a community. We are one ... that’s the most important thing.”
