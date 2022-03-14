Dear Readers,
You will notice that today’s paper has been slightly redesigned.
We opened up the front page for more space for stories by moving the index to page 2. Our main local stories, national coverage and sports will be in the first section. In-depth local news and features will be in the second section, followed by Classifieds.
On Sunday, the paper will be four sections. This is a slight variation of what you currently receive, except that the content will be in fewer individual sections.
Your two primary sections will be thicker than four sections have been. The stock page has been modified with a snapshot of the top volume stocks. If you want more detailed stock page information you can activate, for free, your total-access digital subscription and go to the electronic replica or E-Edition and see an expanded version of the stock listings. In the electronic edition, you will see the full stocks listings consisting of more than 15 pages daily.
Why did we make the change in format?
Like all businesses, our cost of materials is rising well above inflation rates. Our newsprint costs will be up almost 70% of what we were paying a about two years ago.
We have been unfortunate benefactors of material shortages and supply chain issues.
Like most newspapers, our newsprint comes from Canada. Florida is the furthest destination from the paper mills that the mills deliver. That, along with a truck driver shortage, means we are facing an unprecedented escalation in costs.
Additionally, like almost every other business you frequent, we are also dealing with staff shortages.
By going to two primary sections, we can print our papers more efficiently and waste less newsprint. As a result of these changes, we can minimize cost increases to our readers and advertisers.
Some subscribers may remember a recent survey sent to you. Many of you participated and we are grateful for your feedback. This feedback helped decide on how to repackage our paper. The survey informed us that local and national news are the two most important things you read first.
Our priority will always be to cover our local communities.
We also found that syndicated services such as comics, Dear Abby, crossword puzzles, your favorite columnists and national/world news are very important. We found that our readers really like The Daily Break.
Our sponsorship and participation in local events help bring our community together will remain unabated as you all like our contests and coverage of local events.
We recognize that the hard work our editors, reporters, page designers, press crew and carriers and all our staff put forth daily is valuable and appreciated.
As a print subscriber, you have 24-hour, all-access to our digital products and exact replica of our newspaper. How people consume information — whether it is news or advertising — is evolving. Time is fleeting and consumers now want information instantly or when they have time to catch up. All you do is activate your username and password and go to yoursun.com to have 24-hour access.
As a media organization, we are responsible for disseminating content to our readers regardless of platform — whether in print, desktop or mobile.
We can also send you emails alerting you to breaking news. Social media also impacts how we deliver news and inform our community. If you haven’t done so, please friend us on Facebook.
We provide a crucial service to our communities – making sure you’re aware of what’s happening with local government, crime, schools, and the good things people do every day to make our communities a better place to work and play.
Our aim is to foster and grow a stronger print and digital-centric organization and produce engaging content seven days a week. We will continue to serve our readership in print and online to provide a credible vehicle for local businesses to reach consumers and thrive in our community.
Selfishly, for the future of our communities and our youth, I ask for your help in advocating to others the importance of being informed and educated on the day-to-day events we report.
Together, we have opportunities to enhance our quality of life by increasing voter turnout, volunteerism, supporting local merchants and economic growth by driving the desire for active participation right here where we call home.
We are dedicated to our community and our readers and committed to improving our publications and content that will serve this purpose.
Our efforts to remain relevant and be a vital part of our community no doubt will continue to evolve. We hope you embrace these minor changes that were made with you, our readers, and advertisers, in mind.
Also, if you are looking for extra cash or your significant other wants you out of the house, let us know, as we have openings for carriers who deliver the paper, openings for press operators, sales executives, customer service, mailroom and insert staff.
I thank you for your continued support of The Daily and Sunday Sun. Together we will make our communities a better place to work and play.
