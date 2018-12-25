PORT CHARLOTTE — North Port residents Tammy and Fred Martin were at a church meeting for people facing grief when they heard about the annual Christmas dinner at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.
“We didn’t have any family down here, so we think this is wonderful,” Tammy Martin said.
“The love that you receive is so great...We’ve been so welcomed here,” Fred Martin said.
Each year, the church on Quesada Avenue serves more than 600 dinners that are free Christmas Day.
The night before and a few miles away, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition served Christmas Eve dinner to about 400. It was a well appreciated filet mignon and shrimp cocktail, donated and served by Richard Rosenbaum. For the homeless who have lost many teeth, filet mignon is easier to chew, some of the diners said.
Doreen and Frank Frame attended the coalition dinner. They said they live in their car after a rent-to-own house situation failed.
Now they try to live unobtrusively with their two cats and their rescue tortoise. The animals keep them out of the shelter, they said.
“It’s kind of hard right now,” Frank Frame said.
“You don’t have money to give gifts like you used to,” said Doreen Frame.
Doreen Frame said she always wanted to be a psychiatrist, and she sees the need around the coalition. She wishes there was more help for the homeless, and she tries to listen to people as they tell of the trials they face.
“Everybody loves talking to my baby, because she’s a good listener,” said Frank.
Shelter supervisor Amanda Lacosse agreed with Doreen Frame.
“I wish we did (have counselors) because they all need counseling of some kind.”
Many at the shelter are military veterans.
Shelter resident Charles Meadows was in the Air Force as a mechanic during the middle 1970s. Meadows came for the Christmas Day breakfast at the coalition. He was up at 5 a.m. to start working on chores.
“Should have never got out,” he said. “I was 20 years old. I could do it all. Couldn’t tell me nothing,” he said with a smile.
Being in the shelter serves a purpose, Meadows said.
“It’s helped a lot.”
Coalition diner Susan Webb was in the Navy in 1990. She and her partner, Allen Bragg, lost their apartment after the rent kept rising, from $750 to $950, and they could no longer afford it.
Recently, they found an efficiency in DeSoto County for $500 a month. Bragg offers maintenance services to the property owner, and they consider themselves fortunate at the moment.
The coalition sees many people for meals at Christmas, assistant chef Anna Campbell said. During the holidays, she said, many run out of food stamp funds by Christmas.
At the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, volunteer Sid White has been helping out for the past 15 years.
“It’s fun seeing all the people. I think the volunteers have as much fun as the people that come for dinner,” he said.
Seven years ago, White met his wife Dottie through the church. Both had lost spouses. For the past seven years, they have volunteered at the dinner.
About 45 church members volunteer for Christmas Day dinner, said volunteer chef James Eugenius, whose regular job is executive catering chef for Hurricane Charley’s Restaurant.
Another 10 people volunteered every day for the past four days of prep work, Eugenius said.
It seems more people are coming for dinner, said church organizer Paul Smith.
“We got the word out that there are people in need,” said Eugenius’ wife, Alexandria.
