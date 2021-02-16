Vaccine deliveries are inching up in Charlotte County, with 2,600 first doses arriving this week for the Harold Avenue site, Health Chief Joe Pepe told The Daily Sun.
That’s up from last week’s 2,000 doses, he said.
The state may hold another pop-up vaccination day at a church in Punta Gorda soon, Pepe said, although he did not say which one, or whether it would be open only to church members. Only residents were invited to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popup last week at Kings Gate gated community.
“I’ll take it any way I can get it,” Pepe said of DeSantis’ surprise vaccine supply.
Historic bad weather in most states north of Florida has delayed vaccine shipments to Florida. Publix cancelled its daily online registration Wednesday, but not the daily vaccine appointments.
“Weather conditions across the United States impacted COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Florida,” said Samantha Bequer, press secretary for the state’s Division of Emergency Management, in an email to The Daily Sun. “Two hundred thousand Moderna vaccines that were expected to arrive Tuesday, February 16 have been delayed, and are now expected to arrive on Thursday, February 18. The state is still expecting to receive the full allocation of vaccines for Week 10.”
The state is asking vaccine providers to reschedule appointments if necessary, and not to cancel appointments, she said.
The number of people 65 and over who have been vaccinated with at least the first dose in Charlotte County reached 16,466 as if Feb. 14, which is almost 21% of the population in that age group. This is similar to rates in neighboring Lee and Sarasota counties, which have proportionately fewer seniors.
Pepe urged residents not to get too upset about people from other counties getting vaccinated in Charlotte County. At least 4,000 Charlotte County residents have been vaccinated in Lee County, he said, so it works both ways.
As for the statewide registration system that has tortured some citizens, Pepe said the county continues to pressure the project vendor to allow people to find out where they are in a list that was 95,000 a week ago, just for Charlotte County. Also, the county asked to allow people to take their name off the list if they got their vaccine somewhere else, such as Publix.
“I asked that question,” Pepe said. “I didn’t get an answer.”
Coronavirus cases are on a gradual downward trend in the county, with the last two days reporting numbers in the 40s, down from a high of 172 in late January, Pepe said.
Two cases of the new variant virus first identified in Great Britain have shown up in Charlotte County, Pepe said. That’s the finding of those tests that the state and federal government are sampling, so the presence may be broader. The new variant is one of several considered more transmissible and possibly more lethal.
This is why no one should let down their guard, Pepe said, and continue to keep a safe distance from others and to wear a mask. But don’t panic, Pepe said, because the two vaccines currently used in the United States appear to protect the receiver from severe disease or death even with the new variant virus. The existing vaccines may provide less protection from getting infected with the new variant, however.
Cases in long-term care facilities are stable, Pepe said, rather than dropping, because nursing homes are taking in new patients with COVID into special wings. The number that is dropping is the number of nursing home staff testing positive for COVID, Pepe said, and that bodes well for halting contagion in nursing homes.
Pepe thinks the Super Bowl surge locally may have been a spike to 50 cases on Feb. 10.
The number of patients hospitalized in Charlotte County due to COVID continues a downward trend over the past two weeks. although numbers were up on Feb. 14 and 15 to 48 and 54.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.