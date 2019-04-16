With Easter Sunday less than a week away, images of the sun shining, blue skies above and egg hunts quickly come to mind.
In Southwest Florida, if you're celebrating Easter this weekend, you might want to bring an umbrella.
Despite a mostly sunny week, severe thunderstorms are on the National Weather Service's radar for Thursday through the weekend.
"There's a possibility for severe weather later in the week but (those storms) are pretty far away still," said NWS Meteorologist Tony Hurt. "As we get closer, we will be able to fine tune that report."
"There doesn’t seem to be any severe storms earlier in the week, just regular thunderstorms," Hurt said. "We should be pretty much rain free until Thursday with highs in the upper 80s for the most part ... up to 90 on Wednesday and Thursday."
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a northeast wind of 6 to 9 mph, leading into a mostly clear evening with a low around 62 degrees. An east wind of 6 to 8 mph should move through the area that night.
Another sunny afternoon is in the forecast for Wednesday with a high near 88 degrees and an east wind of 5 to 8 mph leading to a mostly clear night with a low around 67 degrees and an east-southeast wind around 6 mph.
NWS reports Thursday to be sunny but with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Thursday afternoon's highs should reach around 89 degrees with a southeast wind of 6 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph.
The afternoon's chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected to continue into the evening before 9 p.m. making for a partly cloudy night with a low around 70 degrees.
For Good Friday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms making for a partly sunny and windy afternoon with a high near 87 degrees.
For Friday night and the start of Passover, the afternoon's chance of showers and thunderstorms should continue at 50 percent. The mostly cloudy night should have temperatures drop to around 68 degrees.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected for Saturday making for a partly sunny day with a high near 78 degrees.
Email: Daniel.Sutphin@yoursun.com
