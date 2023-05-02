featured topical Weather service: EF1 tornado touched down in rural Charlotte County Staff Report May 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email National Weather Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA - The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that touched down off Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County on Sunday was an EF1 with maximum winds of 110 mph.No injuries were reported, but a storage barn on a property in the path of the tornado was damaged, according to a Charlotte County news release.The tornado, which touched down at 6:38 a.m. as part of a strong line of thunderstorms moving through the area, traveled about a half-mile with a maximum width of 50 yards. An EF1 is considered a weak tornado, with sustained winds from 86 to 110 mph.Charlotte County reminds residents they can sign up for emergency notifications via Alert Charlotte at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/alertcharlotte.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
