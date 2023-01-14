With temperatures falling again this weekend, local governments are opening up its weather shelters.
Temperatures are forecast to get to near-freezing overnight Saturday and Sunday, officials noted in a news release.
"The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings," it stated. "They will open on Sunday night unless the forecast changes."
Those seeking to use the shelter should register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive that day by 7 p.m.
Sarasota County and Arcadia are also opening shelters.
"Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures this weekend," it said.
There will be a cold weather operation at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota for Saturday and Sunday night.
Intake begins at 4:40 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m.
"Sarasota County Transit Routes 2, 7, 8, or 99 operating on normal schedules will arrive within about two blocks of the Salvation Army on 10th St.," it stated. "The Breeze Rider app can also be used to check bus arrival times and plan routes."
The city of Arcadia is also assisting.
"With the cold weather that we will receive this weekend, Emergency Management will be opening a Cold Weather Shelter at the Turner Center, Exhibit Hall, 2260 NE Roan St, on Saturday evening and close on Sunday morning," it said in a social media post.
The hours in Arcadia are 10 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
"Anyone taking advantage of the shelter will need to bring their own bedding, toiletries and provisions," it said. "If there are no shelter clients signed in by 1 a.m., the shelter will close and shelter staff will be released.
Sarasota County also gave warnings about the weather.
"Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather," it stated in its news release. "Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind."
There was also a warning about keeping warm.
"Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise using extreme caution when heating your home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices," it said.
