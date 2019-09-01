Start your Labor Day adventures early today, because there is a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout Southwest Florida after 2 p.m, according to the National Weather Service. 

"It's not a great day to be out on the water," said NWS Meteorologist Austen Flannery. "Winds are higher than normal which means a higher surf and rougher seas, including two- to four-foot sea waves in Charlotte County."

Flannery also warns that if you plan to barbecue, be aware of passing showers in the afternoon.

"If thunder roars, go indoors," Flannery said.

Today

This afternoon's heat index could reach up to 100 degrees in what should be a partly sunny day with a high near 88 degrees and a north wind at 10 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are should continue tonight with a 60% chance, mainly before 8 p.m., making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 77 degrees.

Tuesday

Tropical conditions are possible during the day and at night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Highs should near 89 degrees and lows around 78

Wednesday

The chance of showers and storms is expected to drop come mid-week with only a 40% chance and a high of 89 degrees during the day and only 20% at night. Evening lows should drop to around 78 degrees.

Thursday-Saturday

There is a 20-30% chance for storms. Afternoon highs should be in the low 90s with overnight temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments