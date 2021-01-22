Vaccine doses that came to Charlotte County this past week had to be distributed without a registration system for several reasons.
Mainly, it’s because at least 1,100 of the reported 1,500 Moderna vaccines were already spoken for. County officials told The Daily Sun earlier this week they were expecting 1,500 doses. It turned out that most of that was needed for an overflow crowd from the week before, the county’s Communication Manager Brian Gleason said Friday. That was when the county’s website crashed and more than 1,100 signed up for slots that weren’t there. County officials had called all those who got the phantom registrations and have arranged for them to be vaccinated in the days since the website crashed.
What happened to the few hundred beyond that?
According to
Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, a few hundred doses were dedicated to critical missions such as special needs/homebound residents and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers.
The state has promised the county it will provide a robust registration website and phone call center, Health Chief Joe Pepe said earlier this week, but no one knows exactly when it will be available. The pilot site is being used in larger counties such as Lee.
The state does not want counties to use their existing websites that have led to large waiting lists. For example, Manatee County had more than 95,000 last week. The state will use its own system for each county. It may involve a lot of call backs, Pepe said, given that the supply of vaccine is not yet predictable.
The county has been using a special needs registry to use up the handful of doses that are sometimes available at the end of a shipment. That is with vials that have been opened and must be used within six hours. This is a registry maintained by the state for people who need special assistance during hurricanes and power outages, Gleason said.
Anyone who thinks they or someone they care for might be eligible should visit the state website of snr.flhealthresponse.com
As of Thursday, Gleason said, the county has administered 8,117 first doses and 651 second doses. The second doses have only been given to health care workers, he said. The county has not started giving second doses to the 65 and older group, he said.
