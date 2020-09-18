Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, there have been 677,660 positive cases in Florida, according to data released by the Department of Health on Friday.
The positivity rate for new cases is 4.18%, and Thursday was the 37th consecutive day that Florida’s positivity rate was below 10%, according to DOH data.
Deaths and hospitalizations are both on the decline statewide, DOH data shows. The first week of August compared to the first week of September, shows a 74% drop in the average number of reported COVID-19 related deaths.
Local schools
Since Charlotte County Public schools opened up three weeks ago there have been 10 reported cases of coronavirus within the district.
There have been over 800 students sent home due to exhibiting COVID-like symptoms, a CCPS spokesman said. Additionally, about 700 siblings of those students were also “excluded” (asked to stay home) and 30 more students were excluded due to a coronavirus-positive family member.
About 50 staff members have been asked to stay home due to possible exposure, according to the district.
The Sarasota County School District reached 30 positive cases in schools — 28 students and two staff members, the newest one a teacher at Booker Middle School in Sarasota. There were 218 people sent home due to possible exposures.
The Sarasota County Schools dashboard is updated at 3 p.m. and can be viewed at bit.ly/3hjZKHE.
The Charlotte County Schools COVID-19 dashboard can be viewed at yourcharlotteschools.net/domain/5078 and is updated when positive cases are reported.
Here’s the latest latest coronavirus data, as reported by the Florida Department of Health on Friday, compared to last week’s totals:
Florida
Total cases: 677,660 (+19,279 from Sept. 11)
Positive residents: 669,684 (+18,762 from Sept. 11)
Resident hospitalizations: 42,234 41,021 (+1,213 from Sept. 11)
Resident deaths: 13,225 (+723 from Sept. 11)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 2,915 (+73 from Sept. 11)
Hospitalizations: 370 (+13 from Sept. 11)
Deaths: 131 (+8 from Sept. 11)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,540 (+13 from Sept. 11)
Hospitalizations: 120 (+3 from Sept. 11)
Deaths: 23 (no change from Sept. 11)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 7,730 (+259 from Sept. 11)
Hospitalizations: 583 (+43 from Sept. 11)
Deaths: 246 (+15 from Sept. 11)
Lee County
Positive residents: 19,502 (+433 from Sept. 11)
Hospitalizations: 1,453 (+24 from Sept. 11)
Deaths: 459 (+12 from Sept. 11)
