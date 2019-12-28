CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Elizabeth Garcia, of Port Charlotte, and Henry David Maikowski, of Port Charlotte.

Megan Carol Lynn Beach, of Englewood, and Immanual Angel Gonzalez, of Englewood.

Jermaine Leon Davis, of Orlando, and Rachelle Valerice, of Port Charlotte.

Christopher Anthony England, of Port Charlotte, and Margie Ann Jacobson, of Port Charlotte.

Bradley Thomas Ridiner, of Hazel Green, Alabama, and Hannah Elizabeth Harvey, of Hazel Green, Alabama.

Allison Jo Ritchie, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jason Bradley Pruitt, of Ligonier, Indiana.

Corey Jeffery Engstrom, of Coal Valley, Illinois, and Madeleine Sharron Hart, of Coal Valley, Illinois.

Brant Lee Rudacille, of Derby, Kansas, and Bailey Nichole Nichols, of Derby, Kansas.

Kristen Dawn Wininnger, of Waltonville, Illinois, and Jason William Garner, of Waltonville, Illinois.

Jerry Lee Smitley, of Ogden, Illinois, and Debra Sue Wilson, Ogden, Illinois.

Benjamin Louis Ringelstetter, of Jefferson, Wisconsin, and Jennifer Lynn O’Brien, of Jefferson, Wisconsin.

Jeffrey Lynn Snoddy, of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Brenda Sue Patty, of Zionsville, Indiana.

Kathleen Renee Sevo, of Farmington, Michigan, and Michael Austin Neal, of Farmington, Michigan.

Clayton Eugene St. John, of Columbus, Indiana, and Victoria Jane Smith, of Columbus, Indiana.

Marjorie Ann Vereen, of Springfield, Ohio, and Rick A. Ellison, of Springfield, Ohio.

Serena Lauren Reyes, of Casselberry, Florida, and Scott Nathaniel Arney Rabinowitz, of Casselberry, Florida.

Torree Tereesha Wolfe, of Punta Gorda, and Michael Gerald Roberts, of Punta Gorda.

Kansas Alexandria Kullen, of Port Charlotte, and Joseph John Dirienzi, of Port Charlotte.

James Lyle Westbrook, of Rotonda West, and Michelle Marie Lytle, of Rotonda West.

Dayle Leonard Ralston, of Punta Gorda, and Linda Mae Smallridge, of Arcadia.

Richard Thomas LaVance, of Port Charlotte, and Christine Lisa Higbee, of Port Charlotte.

Robert Richard Cronan, of Englewood, and Barbara Elizabeth Giffin, of Englewood.

Meghan Lynn Single, of Punta Gorda, and Jason David Burlew, of Punta Gorda.

Sadie Elizabeth Aten, of North Port, and Bradon Eugene Lamphear, of North Port.

Janice Lynn Jarrett, of Englewood, and Michelle Lynn Missel, of Englewood.

Codi Nicole Tocchio, of Punta Gorda, and Matthew Scott Garcia, of North Fort Myers.

Jonathan Luther Appelo, of Englewood, and Kimberlee Mahaley Thompson, of North Port.

Justin Adam Morris, of Auburndale, Florida, and Audra Rosalie Lankford, of Winter Haven, Floridia.

Diane Adams, of Punta Gorda, and Donald Gene Ware, of Punta Gorda.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Melanie Marie Alleccia v. Robert James Alleccia

Dana Arellano v. Philip J. Arellano

Roxanne Michelle Brooks v. Jason Paul Brooks

Gina Marie Coon v. Dean Scott Coon

Emily Pittman Denmark v. Michael Lee Denmark Jr.

Rolla Kernisan Fleuristin v. Andre Pierre Fleuristin

Kerry Kincaid v. Christine Kincaid

Adina S. Lewis Jones v. Bryan M. Jones

Amanda Lockhart v. Vincent Lockhart

Michael Mickey v. Shelley Mickey

Mary Aileen Pirron v. Jess E. Pirron

Edward Povilaitis v. Diana Carlson-Povilaitis

Larry Dean Volwiler v. Lori Lynn Volwiler

Jeremiah R. Wright v. Kelle C. Wright

