If you have an opinion on spending state money for projects like a rest area on Interstate 75, the widening of Harborview Road, and new sidewalks, now is the time to give it.
Comments received by Dec. 28 will go in the official record for the state Department of Transportation’s legislative request for the next five years, state representatives told the county’s Metropolitan Planning Organization on Dec. 17. This spring, state officials will make their pitch to the Legislature, and include your comments. And, they promised to keep reading comments that come in after Dec. 28 as well.
The widening of Harborview Road, which is just north of the Peace River and serves as an evacuation route, is a huge project introduced in 2017. The state will ask legislators for $4 million this coming year for engineering, and in 2022, for another $1.9 million to acquire land. The cost of construction is not on the state’s budget. The county, however, is preparing for the possibility to pay for construction and for replacing underground utilities.
Commissioner Christopher Constance told the board he was happy to hear that the state was planning to contribute by paying for some land acquisition.
Harborview Road narrows to two lanes on its way to the interstate, and is considered a bottle neck due to its role as an evacuation route and a connection from I-75 to the proposed Sunseeker mega resort in Charlotte Harbor. The proposal is to widen the road to four lanes with modern drainage systems, sidewalks and new utility lines underneath. The state has proposed several routes that vary in the amount of land takings required.
The next public hearing on this project is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. To read more about the project, this is the link: http://www.swflroads.com/harborview/melbournesttoi75/
Another project on the five-year plan is a rest area to be built on I-75 near the Punta Gorda Airport. The state will ask for $5.5 million in the next two or three years to acquire land, followed by $27.4 million in 2021 for construction.
Sidewalks are in the pipeline, including a request for $5.5 million for sidewalks along U.S. 41 from Melbourne Street to Kings Highway in Charlotte Harbor and from Conway Boulevard to Paulson Drive in Port Charlotte. Another proposed sidewalk is .4 mile on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda for $367,000 in 2021 or 2022.
The total request for five years is $166 million, with most of the money requested in 2021/2022. Those are the years for some expensive road resurfacing, the rest area build, and rehabilitating a runway at the Punta Gorda Airport.
One project that is beyond the five-year plan is a request for a new exit off I-75 in Charlotte County or elsewhere in surrounding counties. That project will require approval from the federal government, FDOT spokesman Zachary Burch told the Sun. In the coming years, FDOT will be studying surrounding exits to see if they are busy enough to pass the federal test for a new exit, he said.
To submit a comment, instructions are available at this internet link: http://swflroads.com/WorkProgram/2018/WP_comments.html
To look at the full project list, this is the internet link: http://swflroads.com/WorkProgram/2018/WP_Home.html
A short video about Charlotte County proposed future projects is at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4AezYU5Ksg
