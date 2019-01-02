The life of a liveaboard is freedom.
It's wind in your hair and sun on your skin. It's nightly showings of nature's greatest film − a horizon-to-horizon shot of the sun setting on the water while stars fill the darkening sky. It's dolphins breaching waves while pelicans dive toward their next meal.
"It's where it's at," said Cliff Andrews, a Charlotte Harbor liveaboard and Learn to Sail instructor in Punta Gorda.
This isn't a sales pitch as much as it may sound like one. While the life sounds like something of a fantasy, living aboard is pretty common if you talk to the “residents” of Charlotte Harbor.
In the mooring field east of the bridge and in Laishley Marina, the liveaboard count is restricted to no more than 20 − a mandate from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“We’re not at that yet, but probably will be after Christmas,” said Ray Bernicchi, an office-hand at Laishley Marina.
There is no regulation at the Gilchrist Park mooring field west of the bridges; an official count was not available from city staff.
Punta Gorda resident Warren Thames has lived on his boat in the Gilchrist mooring field since purchasing the vessel a year and a half ago.
"Punta Gorda was my home when I bought the boat," said Thames, "and I have family that live and work here, making this my home port. I bought the boat about a year and a half ago and have been 'rehabbing' it since then."
A liveaboard's life isn’t much different than a landlubber's
“We’re a community out here,” said Thames, “just like any other neighborhood. We look out for each other. There's zero crime out here.”
Allegiant pilot Joe Ferris and his wife Karen Hotze, a nurse, also live in the Gilchrist mooring field on their yacht.
"I’ll drink my morning coffee sitting at the table," said Ferris, "and you look out and every once in a while a dolphin will be going by or a great blue heron will land on the solar panel. It’s really nice. I think that sort of paints the picture of why we do this."
For these four liveaboards, they cook in a fully-functional kitchen (or "galley"), complete with sink, stove, fridge and other basic appliances. They have tables and chairs, a bed and desk in the Captain's Quarters with some variation between the vessels. For Thames, there is even a television.
There is a functioning toilet in the bathroom; boaters might call that room the "head." Any waste and sewage is collected in a holding tank on the vessel. This i pumped out twice a week by a pump-out vessel called “Clear Head” and run through the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Solar panels serve as a major power source and, with nothing but clear skies over head, the source is always plentiful. Liveaboards also use marine batteries to power the vessel or for electric boat motors used when navigating the harbor and canals.
The main source for navigation when adventuring the Gulf of Mexico? The wind, of course. Thames's 1991 PDQ 36 yacht, named "Makala," has a 47-foot mast, is 36 feet in length and just under 19 feet wide.
Difficulties can be rewarding
"We’re hand-cranking a grinder to make coffee," said Ferris, "Sure, it’s harder, but that’s rewarding to me in and of itself, having to work just to have coffee feels like living to me."
Complications do go beyond making coffee. If something on the boat breaks down, you have to know how to fix it.
“I like the fact that living on a boat you get to learn how every system works, how everything goes together," said Hotze. "I think any person in this cockpit, if something breaks you know how to fix it. If there is any problem, you are the master of your vessel.”
While normal afternoon and evening storms don’t pose much threat to those living aboard − a large anchor and about 100 feet of chain usually do the trick − hurricane season does sometimes require a bit more planning.
“During last year's hurricane (Irma),” said Thames, “some of us went through the lock at the mouth of the Myakka River and anchored behind it to mitigate tidal surge and get wind protection from the mangroves."
"The lock" is a gated structure that allows boats to pass from one level of water to another, located on the southwest bank of the Myakka River.
“If there is a strong cold front coming, I sometimes travel south to get protection from the land mass north of Cape Haze until the storm passes and winds calm some,” said Thames.
Going to shore
Each liveaboard has at least one dinghy to get to shore and back. For the Gilchrist mooring field, they can leave their dinghy at the day docks at Gilchrist Park. Most have purchased permits from the city to store their dinghies overnight if needed.
While on land, they do what anyone else would do − go shopping, go to work, stop by a nearby laundromat to do laundry, or even take a shower at the marina (OK, not as normal).
“We all have vehicles,” said Andrews. “I do my laundry when I’m on land at a laundromat but I (also) have on the back of my boat a hand crank. I crank it and it just turns a tub and I load it up with dirty clothes.”
As far as food is concerned, everything is smaller, according to Hotze.
“I think it’s a little more European as far as the food goes because everything is smaller,” she said. “I go to the grocery store and get fresh food on the daily basically when I’m not working and make food on the boat from smaller portions. We never buy food or toilet paper in bulk, we don’t go to Costco for things like that because we would never have a place to put it.”
It's expensive, but it's simpler
While it’s not the cheapest lifestyle — marine batteries for the vessel, maintenance of the boat and, oh yeah, the boat itself — the day to day is fairly cheap. When it comes down to it, all four liveaboards agreed that if the view wasn’t enough to choose their lifestyle, a life on the harbor is just simpler.
“I like being off the grid,” said Thames. “I like providing my own electricity, my own water (through his rainwater collection system). I bought my boat. Nobody can take it away from me. It’s basically free the way I’ve set up water and electricity. I’m retired. I don’t have a lot of money, but I have plenty to live this lifestyle comfortably.
“It’s being in nature. It’s living a simple life. For me personally, it’s a spiritual thing. I see God the best in nature. When I see the miracles in nature. I could sit and watch the sunset sparkle on the water for hours ... it’s mesmerizing."
