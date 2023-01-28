Welcome to a new weekend.
A week ago, Publisher Glen Nickerson announced the Early Sunday Edition of The Daily Sun and that’s what you’re reading right now.
First, thank you for spending some time and a few dollars on us. It’s our job to make the information worth your while and money.
Our goal is constant improvement and to help bring the community’s stories to the forefront. This edition should have more of a heft to it — in terms of its physical weight and the depth of the stories. We are wanting to offer more throughout the paper and online.
Now, this is a change. Since I’ve lived through a decade or five, I’ve learned change is rarely considered a great thing. Sometimes it’s legitimate, if comparing Jefferson Airplane to Starship, but sometimes change is a good thing. Think the 1988 Yugo vs., well, any vehicle made before, at the same time or after it.
We want to have an open conversation with our readers. We want to know what we can do better. And what you don’t like. So, if you really hate something, email Glen.
Just kidding. My email is scott.lawson@yoursun.com and my office phone is 941-429-3002. I will respond to any feedback. You can also email feedback@yoursun.com as well.
Not having a second weekend paper is something people will notice. How will they get breaking news or sports from Saturday? We have you covered over at www.yoursun.com. Stories online get updated as often as needed; sometimes that’s a few times a day — sometimes it can be more than a dozen updates. You can also sign up for our breaking news and — soon — sports email blasts.
Our job is to provide information. We try to do it in any way we can. Some days, I’ll witness our journalists just yelling it from the sidewalks of El Jobean; along the canals of Punta Gorda; on horse trails near Arcadia or along the Legacy Trail in Nokomis. Our reporters are dedicated folk to their craft.
But the paper is a traditional way — and overall more efficient. And yoursun.com is a way to pickpocket the latest of what’s going on when you’re on the road.
As Glen Nickerson noted in an earlier column, among the sections are a new Arts section; a new Community section to focus on businesses, nonprofits and your stories; along with additional comics and puzzles that will include both Saturday and Sunday funnies and, well, whatever another word for puzzles is … perhaps in a crossword.
Whew, that was a long sentence. I’ll keep this one short. And this one.
Inside this edition, we have a bunch of sections — some you know, some are new. You have Sun Sports, Viewpoint, Daily Break, Homes, Feeling Fit and Jobs. We also have some of our longtime Religion pages, Weekly Record, the New York Times Crossword and our own Sun Cash Prize Puzzle.
As Glen noted, print subscribers get full digital access to yoursun.com, which includes an e-edition and mobile app. If you need to activate your access to that, email us at customerservice@yoursun.com or call 941-206-1300. Our folks will help you out.
I can’t. I get confused at anything mechanical beyond a mechanical pencil.
But that doesn’t mean I don’t want to help. If you have a complaint or compliment, feel free to reach out. Our team works hard for our community, but we always want to improve. And, I say this any time I have a chance, if you have a news tip, we love to receive those. Again, you can send them to me directly or to newstips@yoursun.com.
Thank you for reading. We hope that we entice you to keep doing it.
