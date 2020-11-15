Sorry, an error occurred.
People’s Choice RV and Boat Storage, 150 Rio Villa Drive in Punta Gorda, recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
The Loveland Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new building at 4075 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, The center offers services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce proudly cut the ribbon for the opening of the newest Jersey Mike’s Store, located in the Criss Trails Plaza, Punta Gorda.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce recently held ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
