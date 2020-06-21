When Charlie Goodman heard about Mosaic Fertlizer monitoring radionuclides in the water it discharges, he thought of the water in his own community.
A manufactured home community of abut 60 homes on Hunter Creek Drive earlier this year received notice from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that their water had exceeded the allowable levels for radium isotopes. Both Mosaic and the small residential community are located on the Peace River.
It’s not an emergency, DEP told the community in the March 27 notice.
And it’s not Mosaic, a manager of the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority told the Sun. Those operations are too far away to affect a well in Punta Gorda, said Mike Coates, deputy director of the authority.
The company that runs the community’s drinking water source, U.S. Water Services Corporation of Cape Coral, did not return calls for comment from the Sun. They haven’t responded to residents either, Goodman said.
“No updates. no return calls when we call,” Goodman wrote.
On two testing occasions in February, water samples from the well exceeded the maximum contaminant level of 5 picocuries, set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The highest level was 7.33 picocuries. The water quality report sent to residents had an “N” in the column: “MCL Violations Y/N.”
U.S. Water Services did respond to the DEP, according to DEP spokesperson Alexandra Kuchta. The company submitted a preventive maintenance plan to state regulators, including plans for additional cleaning of the reverse osmosis membranes. They have also replaced all of the O-rings, Kuchta said.
DEP will test the well again for radium 226 and 228 on July 10.
Goodman said he is not drinking the water. He and his neighbors worry about bathing in it.
What are radionuclides and why do thoughts run to Mosaic, which operates phosphate mining some miles up the Peace River and fertilizer manufacturing even further up river?
Florida’s sediments are high in phosphorus, and phosphorus has these low level radioactive particles, said Mike Coates, deputy director of the regional water authority.
Alpha particles are considered dangerous to health over time when inhaled or consumed, but not so much from open air exposure because they can’t penetrate the skin, according to EPA.
“Some of the public and private wells in our county, and many more north of you up the Peace River ‘bone valley’ and down Highway 31 into Lee County have naturally occurring radionuclides deposited there eons ago that are leaching into the groundwater,” Bob Vincent, the state Department of Health’s water consultant told the Sun. “These rads are lifetime exposure concerns that can increase a person’s bone cancer risk after consumption for several decades.”
The DEP notice states that some people may be at increased risk, including those with compromised immune systems, infants, women who are pregnant or the elderly.
One of those categories, the elderly, makes up the bulk of the River’s Edge community, Goodman said. Most are now back north for the season, he said. This is helpful for them as they are not able to lug the amount of drinking water they need, he said, or otherwise pursue this issue.
Alpha particle contamination can be reduced, the experts agreed.
“Fortunately, they are easily removed from the water with water softening ion exchange or reverse osmosis,” Vincent said.
The DEP can require the water management company and the community to make repairs, to get a new well or even to connect to the water utility depending on the outcome of the work, Vincent said.
Even though the water authority draws from the river downstream of Mosaic operations, it has not had problems with these isotopes or alpha particles, Coates said. “We’ve observed higher concentrations of gross alpha in groundwater monitoring wells than in the river water.”
Mosaic spokesperson Callie Neslund said all radioactive compounds in the water are naturally occurring in this part of Florida.
“Any claims made regarding possible radionuclide impacts to shallow groundwater wells in Charlotte County from phosphate operations is patently false,” she said, adding that this allegation “ignores years of study regarding the structure, characteristics of and movement of groundwater through the aquifer systems of West Central Florida.”
Mosaic is required to monitor historic wells on its properties for these particles, that are concentrated by the manufacturing process. Mosaic has reported higher levels in some of those monitoring wells in the Bartow area from earlier manufacturing before Mosaic ownership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.