A company that owns Wendy's restaurants in North Port and Punta Gorda has been fined for violating child labor laws, according to federal investigators.
Manna Inc. — a Louisville, Ky-based franchisee that owns 99 Wendy's and Fazoli's restaurants in nine states — will pay a civil penalty of $157,114, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division.
WHD investigators found the violations at Manna-owned restaurants in Florida, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Investigators determined Manna Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by allowing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours, and for more hours than allowed by law, according to the release. Investigators found 446 minors worked before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on school nights, worked more than three hours on a school day, or worked more than eight hours on a non-school day.
Manna owns eight Wendy's franchises in Southwest Florida.
The violations involved four minors at the Wendy's at 15021 Tamiami Trail in North Port; and one minor at the Wendy's at 9301 Knights Drive in Punta Gorda.
The Sun reached out to Manna Inc. Tuesday morning for comment, but had not immediately heard back.
“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Ky. “We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance.”
For questions or more information about federal child labor laws, call 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243) or visit www.dol.gov/agencies/whd.
