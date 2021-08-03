Location of proposed apartments in the new development called West Port. U.S. 41 runs along the top of the map. Centennial Park is seen in the ball fields on the bottom. The apartments will be in between
Commissioners last week approved a site plan for 288 apartments in the new development called West Port.
These will be market rate apartments with garages and amenities, which were not named in the application from Fort Myers based engineering firm TDM Consulting Inc. TDM has taken over development of these 21.5 acres from the main developer, Kolter Land Partners.
They are the only rental units proposed for West Port, which is otherwise being developed with single-family homes and townhomes.
West Port is located on 450 acres between U.S. 41 and State Road 776. The site, to be called Stillwater Apartments, is at 16325 Franklin Ave., near U.S. 41.
West Port is being built on what was county-owned land for about 20 years, after earlier commissioners bought or took land by eminent domain on about 800 acres. The hope was a large developer would bring in water, sewer, roads and extensive development all at once. Following the recession, developer interest returned.
The resolution approved July 27 states the Stillwater project must be finished by July 27, 2023.
