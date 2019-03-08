For drivers hoping to navigate West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda, don’t be surprised to hit a snag along the way.
A portion of the roadway is currently closed to “thru traffic” due to the replacement of a gravity sewer main, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
“The gravity sewer main replacement has been completed on Retta Esplanade,” Reichert said. “Crews will continue cleanup of the area through next week. This section of Retta Esplanade will remain closed to thru traffic until cleanup is complete.”
The city closed the section outside the tennis and pickleball courts at Gilchrist Park (400 W. Retta Esplanade). Both parking lots that surround those courts and the amenities themselves are still open.
For drivers heading west on the roadway, a detour is available along West Marion Avenue. For drivers heading east, a detour is available along East Olympia Avenue.
