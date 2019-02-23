PUNTA GORDA — Among the disappointment and anger expressed by county officials regarding the departure of Western Michigan University, there was also a call to action.
“They have proven something,” Chairwoman Pam Seay told the Charlotte County Airport Authority board. “There is a need for this type of training.”
“The fact that they failed to dedicate the time, effort, money to the project and decided to withdraw it before it even had a chance to grow was extremely disappointing,” Seay said. “It affects us greatly ... fuel sales of course we’ve lost, operations we’ve lost, we have some very good people we’ve lost ... and an educational opportunity that has gone away from us.
“What is it that we could do to capitalize on the opportunity that was originally created and do something new and something even better,” she continued.
Ron Mallard, the airport’s chief operating officer, also mentioned airport staff had met with a representative from Spirit Airlines. The airline has an interest in using PGD as a backup airport to Fort Myers’ RSW in case there is an issue landing there, PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller said.
“Although nothing has been scheduled, we would love to talk further with Spirit about starting scheduled service here at PGD,” Miller said.
Seay brought up Executive Order 19-31 from Gov. Ron DeSantis which secured $10 million in funding to “seed high quality workforce,” mainly focusing on health services, education, transportation, trade, utilities and computing.
“(This) might give us another opportunity through universities and colleges,” Seay said. “There’s money they’re putting into these opportunities,” suggesting the board reach out to local schools such as Florida Southwestern State College and Florida Gulf Coast University.
Though the commissioners were troubled by the spontaneity of the news, local officials offered their support.
“The city stands ready to help you as you progress with trying to get an aviation program,” Punta Gorda City Council member said Debby Carey at the meeting Thursday. “We sort of felt like we were left out of this one.”
Carey also mentioned new space at the airport could benefit from a mural from the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
One resident, Richard Pitz, who is also a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club, complained the board did not have a sense of urgency in the matter.
“(I want) you people make a real report, chapter and verse, from the day they came down here, what they did and what they didn’t do. We deserve that,” Pitz said. “There’s no sense of urgency ... nobody’s going to come up here and say you don’t know what you’re doing because the proof is in the pudding. But stuff like this, it doesn’t bode well. It says who’s in control.”
“I think a lot of people simply don’t know everything this community did relative to WMU,” replied the board’s attorney, Darol Carr. “There is nothing that I know of that the County Commission failed to do, this board failed to do, this administration failed to do and certainly this legal counsel failed to do to promote the use of (WMU) here,” Carr said.
“For anybody to imply that there was a lack of urgency I think that individual is ill-informed and uninformed as to everything these individuals did to promote this opportunity,” Carr said.
Other businessA customer facility charge of $3 per day will now be implemented on car rentals. The resolution was passed with a 3-2 vote, with commissioners Rob Hancik and Kathleen Coppola voting no.
“We shouldn’t be imposing additional fees on our tenants and customers until we’ve established reasonable rates for airline usage,” Hancik said.
In September, he did vote for increasing the passenger facility charge from $2 to $4.50 per passenger, along with commissioners James Hearston and Paul Andrews. Commissioners Coppola and Seay voted against this at the time.
“I view PFCs as a tax on the passenger, and CFCs as a business expense,” Seay said about her decisions.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority can periodically adjust the charge as required.
The board revised the travel and expense reimbursement policy, giving each commissioner a travel budget each fiscal year for reimbursement. Commissioners now are only required to get permission from the board if they exceed the budgeted amount of $2,500.
