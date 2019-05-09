Western Michigan University will be celebrating this week at Kellogg Airport in Battle Creek, Mich., as they break ground on a new aviation school building using $15 million in state funding.
In Charlotte County, county commissioners will vote Tuesday on a $400,000 settlement from WMU for closing an aviation school at the Punta Gorda Airport.
WMU notified the county in February that it was backing out of a five-year deal to open a college-level flight training program here that would have enrolled at least 150 students.
In years one and two, however, only 38 enrolled. In Michigan, the school’s aviation program in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek is booming, growing 35 percent in the past five years to about 1,000 students. But the university said it did not succeed in recruiting enough older career change students. And it could not persuade the younger students in Michigan to leave dorm life and enroll in Florida.
The county and the university signed an economic development agreement in 2017. It outlined obligations in the event of premature termination. The agreement was for Western Michigan to pay $100,000 for every year of the five-year contract not fullfilled. In the agreement, Western Michigan also agreed to invest at least $2 million in the building and hangar at the airport.
In the settlement, Western Michigan agrees to pay the county $300,000 plus $100,000 in cash for failing to meet enrollment levels. The county can keep equipment, materials and furniture worth about $60,000.
All is not lost, however, Charlotte County’s Interim Economic Development Director Dave Gammon has insisted. There is a shortage of aviation mechanics nationwide, and Charlotte Technical College is stepping in to fill the gap, he said.
Gammon and Airport CEO James Parish told the airport authority at its last meeting that the technical school and the airport were fine tuning a lease for the same airport space that Western Michigan was using.
The mechanics program will make use of a $1.7 million grant from the state for vocational training.
The airport is also negotiating with a Fort Myers airplane mechanics company called Intrepid Aerospace, to build a $1.8 million facility at the Punta Gorda Airport. That company wants to employ students on-site at the technical college program.
Meanwhile, in Battle Creek, groundbreaking is Friday on a 67,000-square-foot building expansion for its College of Aviation, which will cost $20 million. Classes there are expected to begin in the fall of 2020.
