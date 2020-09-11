If you plan to be outdoors this weekend, make sure you grab an umbrella.
Tropical Depression 19 (TD 19) has formed off the Southeastern coast of Florida. The system is forecast move northwest across the peninsula on Saturday, bringing heavy rain to Southwest Florida.
“We have a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic that is going to move over the state Saturday,” said Daniel Noah, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Tampa Bay Area. “Right now we’re looking at heavy rain. It is likely we’ll have flood watches in effect and we expect it will develop into a tropical storm this weekend as it moves through the Gulf away from our area.”
There is an 80% chance of thunderstorms today and a 60% chance on Sunday as the system moves out into the Gulf.
WINK meteorologist Jim Farell said with deep tropical moisture in place and additional instability due to this disturbance, heavy rain will develop through the weekend with localized flooding possible.
“This will be especially true in areas that have already seen rain this week as the ground is very saturated,” Farell said.
ABC7 meterologist Bob Harrigan said a low pressure area will be forming over the next 24 to 48 hours.
“There will be heavy rain at times and it will be breezy with possibly 30 to 40 mile an hour wind gusts,” Harrigan said. “It’s moving at about 10 miles per hour. I suspect heavy rain Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.”
Harrigan anticipates the area will likely get 2 to 4 inches of rain.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking six areas of interest in the tropics.
Noah said by the middle of next week, we should be returning to typical summer weather patterns.
