When the first engine started to fail at 35,000 feet over the Atlantic, two Punta Gorda-based pilots did not break a sweat.
They started making plans to land their small jet with a medical transport aboard.
Captains Bruce Monnier and Gerald Downs of Air Trek calmly advised their passengers they were going to take a detour in Savannah, Georgia.
At 8,000 feet, the second engine started to lose power.
“I said, ‘Gerry, We’ve lost the second engine,’” Monnier told a small virtual gathering of other pilots attending a safety webinar and heroism award announcement this week.
“That gets your attention,” Monnier added.
Asked if they were panicked ever, the pilots, who were sitting together for the webinar, looked at each other and said not really.
“It was completely relaxed in the cockpit,” Monnier said.
What happened instead of panic was a lot of back and forth discussion between the two as they first tried to fix the problem, and later, planned their descent with no power — otherwise known as a dead stick landing.
Both pilots work for Air Trek. Air Trek is a charter jet company based at the Punta Gorda airport since 1978. Many of their flights are to transport patients, family members and medical personnel, as was this flight.
On May 9, 2019, they were flying their Cessna Citation 2 to Niagara, New York with at least one passenger who told them before the flight that she was afraid to fly in small planes.
“I promised her a good flight,” Monnier said. “I promised her a good landing.”
Monnier and Downs are the recipients of the first “Above and Beyond Award for Heroic Achievement” from the National Business Aviation Association, which has since 1947 supported businesses that rely on non-airline flights, called general aviation.
Their flight, and another Air Trek flight that day, have rekindled a debate over a federal environmental regulation for diesel trucks. That regulation, along with bad mistakes by airport fueling employees, has on rare but dramatic occasion, threatened the lives of pilots and passengers.
While the two pilots may have wondered if their jet fuel had been contaminated with a diesel truck additive, they had more pressing problems — problems that required doing math problems as they were falling out of the sky.
In the webinar, they told fellow pilots that they were calculating and recalculating their glide ratio. That’s a calculation of how far your plane will drop as it travels forward. They had to hit the runway in Savannah, so they were busy measuring their speed, how far the airport was and how far down they had to drop. Then they had to figure out if their landing gear would drop as their electricity went on and off.
The other pilots in the webinar were fascinated. Apparently, dead stick landings don’t happen as often as television and movies would suggest. A journalist/pilot at the webinar, Miles O’Brien, said he could count on one hand those he has heard of, including the now famous Miracle on the Hudson, when pilot “Sully” Sullenburg landed an Airbus A320 on the Hudson River.
“Now we have the Save in Savanah,” O’Brien quipped.
Without power, the pilots could not use their navigational aids, and had to rely on visibility, which was not always there. They lost view of the airport at 1,500 feet, Downs said. At the last minute, the runway appears.
“We looked at each other and kind of had a smile on our face. Hey. This is going to be OK,” he said.
Experts in the webinar said the way the drama unfolded demonstrates everything you want in a cockpit team.
“What we see here is a flawless execution of emergency response,” said Richard McSpadden, executive director of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Safety Foundation. “It’s just a remarkable example of crew coordination and airmanship.”
Now back to that fuel additive and the fueling mistake. It turns out that diesel trucks are required to add Diesel Exhuast Fluid or DEF to reduce their pollution emissions. It’s a colorless, odorless liquid that is often stored in smaller containers. Planes like the Citation 2 require another fuel additive called Prist that prevents ice crystals at high altitudes.
It’s a colorless, odorless liquid often stored in smaller containers. On May 9, at Punta Gorda airport, a fueling technician who was later fired mixed the two, thinking they were both Prist. He added the mixture to the fuel for two Air Trek planes that day. Both planes never moved again, without being towed. The second plane only lost one engine and also made an emergency landing.
After settling an insurance dispute with Air Trek, Punta Gorda Airport issued congratulations to the two pilots.
“These pilots showed outstanding airmanship, life-saving responsiveness, and grace under pressure,” Airport CEO James Parish said in a statement.
Since the big mistake, the airport has changed its storage protocols so that DEF is stored, locked and off-site. The Prist, also called FSII, is stored separately with different locks and different key rings. Personnel get more training, and supplies of DEF and FSII are logged.
That’s not enough for pilot organizations, however. They have been petitioning the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for years to make airport trucks exempt from the DEF requirements, saying these trucks are not as polluting as the typical truck traveling over highways. So far, they have not been successful in getting this changed.
Reached for comment, Punta Gorda Airport Commissioner Rob Hancik said when he ran a small airport in Missouri, he required all jet fuel to have the Prist premixed, even for jets that didn’t need it. That meant no mixing at the airport. Asked if he has pressured Punta Gorda management to follow this protocol, Hancik said, “Next question.”
So after the plane landed, it just sat there, which prompted the nervous passenger to ask why they weren’t taxiing on the runway, Downs recalled.
“Because we lost both engines,” one of the medical technicians told her.
That earned the pilots their biggest fan.
“I still don’t like to fly in small planes,” Downs, “but I would fly with you guys anywhere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.