As the state’s legislative session proceeds full steam ahead, Charlotte County Animal Welfare League’s director Karen Slomba was worried.
She was concerned a bill filed by Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte) would inadvertently strip away the work of 65 Florida municipalities that have adopted ordinances to essentially ban puppy mills.
Preemption of Local Occupational Licensing, or HB 3’s, original intent was to prohibit local governments from adopting new business regulations unless specific conditions are met. If passed, the legislation would preempt local regulations on professions and occupations.
“While (the bill is) good in a lot ways, it would have invalidated the local ordinances that have been passed to help with puppy mills,” Slomba said.
However, to Slomba’s relief, Grant made an amendment to the bill to where it wouldn’t impact animal welfare.
“That was never the intent of the bill,” Grant said. “I love dogs and I hope that everyone who would like a dog would go to their local shelter and get a rescue dog for their home and do it that way.”
In fact, Grant heavily revised the bill to take out a lot of the language that could be misinterpreted or open ended, he said. “The issue was to help the folks practice their craft across county lines without being overly burdened by local licensing laws,” he said.
And Grant wasn’t the only representative approached by his local animal lovers.
March 19 was Human Lobby Day, where animal advocates with the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations (FAAWO) and the Humane Society of the United States visited the capitol in Tallahassee.
Here, various directors of Florida shelters met with their local representatives to discuss their support for legislation that would help animals, and their opposition to legislation that would hurt animals.
And according to Slomba, many legislators are barking up the right tree.
Most of the legislation concerning animals so far this year benefits animals, Slomba believes. The only bill Slomba could think of that had the potential to harm animals was HB 3, which was then amended.
Check out what bills have been proposed this legislative session that might affect your fur-baby.
