PORT CHARLOTTE — Lack of infrastructure, affordable housing and the workforce are among the challenges Charlotte County commissioners discussed this week.
Embarking on its 2023-24 budget process, the board's Tuesday workshop began looking at areas that will require the most attention and funding.
Calling the county's issues "recurring themes," county budget director Gordon Burger said because of the county's growth and the amount of building currently going on, there will be delays on some projects for "at least the next two years."
"We're struggling everywhere to find staff," he said. "If we start attracting younger families, it's a different ballgame."
Commission chair Bill Truex said Charlotte County is unlike the rest of the country.
"We're not retracting," Truex said.
The county's burgeoning growth and an extended snowbird season are causing traffic congestion, commissioners said.
"We're overbuilding this whole coast before we have infrastructure," Commissioner Chris Constance said.
He said Babcock Ranch is the fifth-fastest growing community in the nation and that it has been marketed to be livable and walkable.
Noting it is becoming a self-contained community with its own infrastructure, Constance said that is a direction other neighborhoods could follow.
Constance said initially he hadn't anticipated the rate at which Babcock Ranch is growing.
"They will become a city and incorporate."
In the past, seasonal residents left "some time after Easter," with the exception of July and August, Commissioner Joe Tiseo noted.
"It's season all year-round (now)," he said.
Tiseo said the commission has a goal to provide for more affordable housing which is "huge in the future of Charlotte County."
"Affordable housing is tied to income," he said.
An expected 600 people are going to be working at Sunseeker Resort, Tiseo said. The massive resort hotel is scheduled to open in October.
He noted many retirees continue to move to the county who will need services.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said firefighters and teachers are going to need affordable housing.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is "down 40 deputies," he added.
"If we don't find affordable housing ... we're going to have a problem," Doherty said.
Burger said the county has plans to add 200 new affordable housing units per year over the next five years.
Charlotte County Human Services Director Carrie Walsh said there are 556 affordable housing units that have been funded are in progress.
But this falls short of a 2018 study that said Charlotte County will need 10,918 units to meet projected population growth by 2025, and nearly half of those will need to be affordable "to keep pace with demand," she said.
Compounding the problem is Hurricane Ian's destruction of many affordable housing units for senior citizens, leaving many displaced.
Possible traffic solutions also were discussed.
Deutsch said the bridges connecting Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte aren't going to be adequate going forward and that another bridge or bypass will be needed.
County Public Works Director John Elias said the Florida Department of Transportation is the driving force behind an expansion along State Road 776 and other roads, and the county has included the improvements in the capital budget.
Roundabouts instead of traffic signals and stop signs were discussed; Elias said the state has plans to put them on State Road 31 in eastern Charlotte County.
Constance said roundabouts are "resilient" since there are no signs or signals that could be destroyed in the event of another major hurricane.
"I honestly don't think traffic lights are the answer," he said.
Talk turned back to developing a strong workforce to keep pace with the county's needs.
"We have to develop our own, local workforce," Constance said.
Tiseo recommended having Charlotte County Public Schools post the county's link on their website which would give news about the county's intern program.
"On our website we have a link to the School Board," he said.
Commissioners talked about going out to the middle schools and telling students about jobs such as those requiring vocational training or certification, and posting county jobs aimed at high school graduates who don't go to college.
The next budget workshop will be held at 2 p.m. March 9 in the Murdock Administration Center, Room 106-B.
