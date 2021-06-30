The signs of human trafficking are not always as clear as how they may be portrayed in films and television, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
In the films, victims are often shown as young females, but they are not the only targets.
CCSO representatives have listed signs of human trafficking.
"If something doesn’t feel right, report it. One call can make a difference in countless lives," CCSO reps wrote in a June 23 social media post.
Some signs to be aware of:
- A person who appears unfed, overtired or in need of medical care
- A person who appears to be afraid or lethargic, or does not make eye contact
- A person who does not have the freedom to be alone – perhaps they are not even allowed to use the restroom without supervision
- A person who appears injured – bruising, limping, cuts or burns, etc.
- A person who does not speak, another person speaks for them
- Someone who you know works, but never seems to have any money
- Someone who has an unhealthy level of sexual activity or interest
- A mismatch in age between an individual and the person with whom they’re traveling
- Unusual travel times
- Changes in behavior (if known)
- Absences from school or work
- A disconnection from friends or family
- Narcotics usage/abuse
Authorities went on to write that people should trust their instincts and report if you believe something is wrong, but not to engage with the individuals.
Traffickers may be armed and/or violent, and are known to protect their operation with deadly force when challenged.
