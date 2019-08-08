CHARLOTTE HARBOR — There's no turning back now.
Underground foundation work is about one-third complete at the Sunseeker waterfront resort, construction staff there said Thursday.
A small crew, many from Miami, works 12 hours a day, six days a week on a job they are happy to have, said construction worker Yeinier Jimenez.
"It's hard, but a good job," he said, expressing gratitude for the huge tent constructed for relief from the sun.
Thousands of cars a day pass by on U.S. 41, with drivers perhaps wondering what's going on with the 22 waterfront acres of mud and rocks topped with 130-foot cranes and slow-rolling, claw-front construction vehicles.
Sunseeker Florida Inc. of Las Vegas has a $170 million construction loan agreement with TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. to build three hotel towers on the site that was until recently a mini-golf course, defunct motels and a gas station. The towers will rise more than 100 feet above ground with the first floor elevated to accommodate the occasional hurricane and massive tidal surge. The site is designed for 783 rooms, a convention center and multiple restaurants. Sunseeker says it will open in the fall of 2020.
Closing documents reveal that Allegiant Travel Company-owned Sunseeker agreed to remediate underground contamination from gasoline storage at the site by previous owners including gas stations and a quick oil change facility.
In June, the county issued permits for the foundation work, which includes more than 2,000 pilings. Those pilings in steel cages are sunk 70-90 feet down, according to statements from construction workers along with county permit reviews.
Before issuing the foundation permit, a county inspector wrestled with engineering plans to make sure Sunseeker had accurately matched up how many tons of weight the foundation pilings were designed to handle, permit records show.
The county's Building Official Ben Bailey told the Sun earlier that this project is so big, it has its own engineering inspectors on site for things like structural support.
Currently, the county is working with Sunseeker on permits for the three buildings. Outstanding issues at present include zoning officials insisting on plans that more accurately reveal how tall the buildings will be. Sunseeker is allowed to build up to 90 feet above the mean high water line.
Meanwhile, construction on the foundations continues with relatively few people on site, including engineers and equipment handlers. HJ Foundations has a crew of about 15, said the assistant superintendent who did not feel comfortable giving his name. Much of the work is considered proprietary.
The work site is a watery one. That's because de-watering machines are continually drawing out underground water to allow the sinking of the piles, a construction supervisor said.
After hours, if you see a giant metal box hanging from the cranes, 80 feet in the air, it's called a welder, staff said. That's to deter any possible theft.
