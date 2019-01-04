A dead squirrel and a live rattlesnake were among illegal possessions state wildlife officers said they found while patrolling protected land in Charlotte County recently.
Enforcement officers with the state’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found a boy with a diamondback rattler inside a state park after hours, and two adults stuck on a shooting range after hours with a dead fox squirrel.
Officers also issued a citation to three other men for throwing yard debris off the road near Veterans and Orlando boulevards.
These were actions in the commission’s Division of Law Enforcement report for Nov. 30-Dec. 13 issued for the state, which includes a select listing of activities.
The adults on the shooting range were a man and a woman who called for help getting their truck out of the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area. Officers John Salem and Andrew Kobs asked the man if he had been hunting, and he said no.
What about the dead squirrel in the truck, the officers asked, and the man admitted he had been shooting with a 9 mm pistol without a permit. He was issued a notice to appear for killing the squirrel and issued a warning for not possessing a permit to be in the area.
Some subgroups of the fox squirrel in Florida are dwindling in number, according to the commission’s website due to loss of habitat and other problems.
Wildlife officers found the boy in the park after hours, along with snake handling equipment and the diamondback. State officials were not able to name which state park in Charlotte County.
The boy told the officers he had come to release the snake. Officers determined he did not have a permit to possess a venomous snake. He was issued a warning for that, and a citation for being in the park after hours. The snake was released unharmed.
The men dumping yard debris told the state officers, Brian Norris and Zachary Zampella, they knew what they were doing was illegal, but they did not make it to the dump on time.
The officers photographed the debris and then watched the men load it back on their trailers.
