Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade were two high-profile deaths in 2018 that drew attention to the issue of suicide.
Suicide is quickly becoming a leading cause of death in the United States, with nearly 45,000 deaths every year, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
The AFSP reported that suicide is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the country. In males, it’s seventh, surpassing car accidents and certain high-fatality cancers.
While younger groups have fewer deaths by suicide than adults in the 45-54 and 85-plus age groups, locally, higher-than-average rates have been reported. Suicide is listed as the third-leading cause of death in children and young adults between 10 and 24 years of age, according to the Florida Department of Health.
“During community events, the volunteers from Holly’s Hope have learned there are more people than we ever thought that are dealing with a loss by suicide,” said Amy Vogel, education director with Holly’s Hope, a North Port-based survivors of suicide support group.
“Research has shown that a majority of people who die by suicide had a mental health condition at the time of their death, either treated, not treated properly or undiagnosed. With the stigma attached to mental health and suicide, people are wary about getting professional help.”
America has a significantly higher rate of suicide than other first-world countries, according to data from the World Health Organization. In 2015, the U.S. had nearly double the United Kingdom’s rate — 12.6 compared to 7.4. That year, the U.S. also tied with Uganda, Rwanda and Botswana for 48th out of the 183 countries studied.
In the last decade, the number of deaths by suicide in Florida has increased by 24 percent, according to the FDOH. LivingWorks Education also estimates that anywhere between 5 and 25 percent more suicides occur but go unreported in the state.
What about younger people?
In 2017, Charlotte County saw a teen (12-18 years old) suicide rate of 4.3 per 100,000, over twice the state’s 2.1 average, according to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The suicide rate across ages is also higher than the state average, 17.8 per 100,000 compared to 15.5. CBHC reported between 2014 and 2017, Charlotte County’s average rate has raised its place from 16th to 12th out of 67 Florida counties.
Sarasota County has also reported some alarming numbers. In 2016, a study conducted through the school district found that one in six students had contemplated or created a plan for suicide that year.
The 2014-15 Sarasota Youth Risk Behavior Survey results showed that 17 percent of high schoolers surveyed “seriously consider(ed) attempting suicide” in the past 12 months. Fourteen percent made suicide plans and 9 percent attempted suicide at least once. According to the FLDOH, one youth dies by suicide every 32 hours across the state.
Why do so many teens contemplate suicide?
While a great combination of factors contribute to suicide and suicide attempts — including relationship problems with parents, peers or intimate partners, school, substance use and bullying, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — teen years are when many people start experiencing these stressors and are more prone to rash thoughts and actions.
“The risk factors...are similar for all age groups,” said Jean Tucker, assistant vice president of Outpatient Services at CBHC. “Some factors that make young people more at risk are that they are more impulsive, they may not have learned to reason through problems or developed good coping skills and they tend to be more egocentric thinking that everything is about them rather than understanding that there are others that may have similar issues.”
Why is the rate so high in Charlotte?
Even though the rate appears to be high, the actual number of teen suicides in Charlotte County is very low. The state Department of Health reported only four total deaths by suicide for children up to age 18 between 2013 and 2017.
According to Tucker, the seemingly high teen suicide rate in Charlotte could simply be a result of the county’s wide age disparities — we have fewer teens, so even a few deaths makes the rate seem high.
Charlotte County Public Schools takes student safety very seriously — a recent study by niche.com ranked the district safest in the state — and mental health support and advocacy is just one way they look out for area youth.
“CCPS has school-based mental health staff, including school counselors, social workers and psychologists to work with students in schools,” district spokesperson Mike Riley said in an email.
“School based mental health staff provide multiple strategies for various stressors, in addition, school resource officers provide a bully curriculum in classrooms, and there is Homeless and Foster Care Liaison providing services.”
They’ve also beefed up their mental health staff for the current school year, allowing for more one-on-one interaction between students and those who can help.
Likewise, Sarasota County Public Schools employs a variety of mental health professionals and has links on its website — www.sarasotacountyschools.net — specifically for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
“We have always had resources available through school counselors and school psychiatrists,” said Kelsey Whealy, media relations specialist for SCS.
“The Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Act compelled districts to adjust many things, including mental and behavioral health planning and school security/hardening.”
Who is helping schools address the problem?
Both Charlotte and Sarasota also partner with local organizations — CBHC and Gulf Coast Community Foundation, respectively — to provide on-campus programs geared toward mental health advocacy, bullying and suicide prevention.
“We, along with the schools, provide training on youth mental health first aid. This training helps people identify signs of depression and other mental illnesses and teaches them what to do just as medical first aid helps the average person respond and get help for someone with a physical illness,” Tucker said.
“CBHC also has the Community Action Team (CAT). This program allows those with higher risks to receive therapy, case management services as well as a mentoring to help address risks and factors impacting the patient and their families and teaching them coping and reasoning skills to help them now and in the future.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Punta Gorda Police Department and other county officials also attend Crisis Intervention Training to help recognize warning signs and better help at-risk people.
“The more we talk openly about mental health and suicide the stigma will decrease and more people will be willing to get help. It is no different than getting a preventative mammogram for breast cancer. The only difference is there is no stigma in that. Education and prevention can eliminate suicide,” Vogel said.
“Suicide prevention for all employees and students in the schools is a must,” said Vogel. “The state of Indiana has a law mandating all new teachers have to have a suicide prevention class. Many of the new teachers take the safeTALK class to fulfill the requirement. I would love to see that law in Florida.
“The more tools everyone has to help our youth in the schools helps save a life. There are amazing programs besides safeTALK. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has a program for students, parents and teachers called More Than Sad. More Than Sad also complies with teacher education requirements.”
