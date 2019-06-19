For a thriving economy, Charlotte County needs to improve water quality by 5%, increase affordable housing by 3,650 units, and also increase local enrollment in career programs by 5%.
County staff told commissioners Tuesday about some strategies to reach those goals. That includes oysters and clams, spending more money on better sewage treatment, paying sewage connection fees for anyone who builds affordable housing, and asking working people if they like living here.
Those staff also described a lot of what the county is already doing, including the water quality sampling, finding non-profits to build affordable housing on county land, and offering government internships to local students.
Commissioners praised their staff, offered ideas and demanded more.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he spent much of his career in affordable housing.
"I was all excited that you guys were going to come up with some great new innovative idea, a light bulb would go off, and we'd have answers, but in all honesty, we're sort of kind of where we've been," he said.
"What we need from you guys, give us a list and say these are the thing we've got to do. Prioritize it. What is this going to cost us. Justify the cost," he said. "Everbody's saying we need affordable housing, but if you listen real carefully, you'll hear what they're also saying...'Not in my backyard.'"
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he is waiting to see if a new state law will allow counties to waive costly impact fees for construction of affordable housing. In the interim, he said, the county should use sale of surplus lands to cover those costs for developers.
For clean water, Utilities Director Craig Rudy told the commission he would be bringing a proposal in the near future to add advanced treatment to the county's sewage. This would remove more nitrogen from the plants' outflow. Excess nitrogen is a main cause of devastating algae overgrowth in waterways. It is believed to exacerbate red tide in salt water.
"It comes with a cost," Rudy warned, of the advanced treatment.
The oysters and clams historically kept Florida waterways clear by eating the algae and allowing the nitrogen to be released into the atmosphere instead of the water, said Betty Staugler, University of Florida extension officer. They're mostly gone now, but one local project to reintroduce them will be complete this summer, she said.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked for more current information on water quality after staff displayed data from a 2014 study. He also criticized the water quality strategy for failing to include private industry and business.
"Let's get back to those slides about the economy, about how leaving things alone makes your economy dump out, and nobody wants to come here and the waters becoming foul and you can't sell your house," he said. "The business community needs to be engaged in this process and they have to actually put some time and effort and money to the bottom line."
