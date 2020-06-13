Optimism reigns supreme for more than half of Southwest Florida businesses surveyed about the economic dive they had just experienced.
Sixty-one percent of some 470 executives and managers surveyed answered "temporary" when asked about the effects of the coronavirus. Twenty-six percent were less optimistic, saying the damage would be permanent. Both large and small firms showed a similar split.
The survey was done in late April by the Regional Economic Research Institute of Florida Gulf Coast University. Eight counties were included, focusing mostly on Lee County with 64% of respondents, but 33%, the next largest group, were from Charlotte County. Lee County paid for the study. Sarasota businesses were 11% of the sample. DeSoto was 6%. That equates to 158 businesses in Charlotte County, 55 in Sarasota County and 27 in DeSoto County.
Almost 80% of the businesses had fewer than 25 employees. Hotels and restaurants were the biggest group, followed by finance and insurance, real estate, retail and healthcare. A number of professionals in technical services replied as well.
The survey asked who had applied for emergency aid loans from the federal government, which was 56% for the Coronavirus Air Relief and Economic Security Act loan and 34% for the Small Business Administration loans. About one-third of small firms and one-quarter of large firms did not apply for any loans at the time of the survey.
"I have applied for the (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) and received nothing. I have applied four times the (Paycheck Protection Program) and received nothing. I have applied for reemployment benefits and received nothing. I have received $1,200 in stimulus and I have a wife and two kids. A disaster on top of a disaster," one business owner wrote.
"The loan process is taking so long that the wait is bleeding us dry," another wrote.
Asked about when to reopen the economy, 44% were concerned about opening too early and 44% about opening too late. This was true for small and large firms.
"Our fear is all these people are going to rush back to work, and the second wave of cases is going to skyrocket," one business person wrote.
Another wrote: "Open up Florida! This is not a deadly virus ... Your statistics are fake."
RERI Director Christopher Westley said the research group will continue to study the economic impact of the pandemic on Southwest Florida and may do more in-depth work in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.