A sampling of school board and union members Friday were largely opposed to the issue of arming teachers in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
The Charlotte County School District will likely be voting on whether or not Charlotte County school teachers can have a firearm in classrooms sometime this summer.
Meanwhile, the Sarasota County School Board passed a resolution against arming teachers in a split vote last month, with some board members raising concerns over the language in the resolution potentially causing tension with lawmakers who could cut funding to the district.
Sarasota County School Board members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson took issue with the resolution referencing Senate Bill 7030, which expands the Guardian program to allow teachers to carry guns. Ziegler said she supported the bill because it lets Florida’s 67 counties make its own decisions about whether teachers should participate in the program.
Despite their opposition to the resolution, Ziegler and Robinson stressed that all five board members did not support arming teachers in Sarasota County.
Here’s what other school board and union members had to say Friday.
Charlotte CountyIan Vincent, Charlotte County School Board member
Vincent said conversations between the district and law enforcement are ongoing about the district’s stance.
“I don’t know which direction we’re going in right now,” he said. “I personally am not in favor of it, have never been in favor of it, and I know a lot of teachers aren’t in favor of it.”
Vincent said he’s concerned about how law enforcement will be able to determine who is supposed to have a firearm, if they get called to a school about a firearm inside.
“It could potentially lead to disaster,” Vincent said.
He asked about whether teachers would be able to keep the firearm properly secured, to prevent it from possibly getting into the wrong hands.
“If they are that secure, how do we know the teacher will be able to get to it in time to do anything with it?”
Vincent said the district has been having reactionary discussions since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.
Renee Wiley, president of the Charlotte Florida Education Association
Wiley said she believes arming teachers in the district would be a mistake.
“Our schools are supposed to be a safe zone, a gun-free zone. Let’s keep them that way,” Wiley said.
She echoed Vincent’s concern about distinguishing the guardians from villains, when first responders are on campus.
Wiley also has a concern for the safety of the teachers; if they are known to be a guardian, that could potentially make them a target.
“There’s a lot of potential for error that I think would be detrimental to our schools,” she said. “From what I understand, our district is not interested in arming the teachers at this time — that makes me very proud of them if that is correct.”
Bob Segur, Charlotte County School Board chairman
Segur anticipates the guardian program will be voted on by the board in July.
From his conversations with teachers and parents, he said: “The overwhelming response I got, was they are not in favor of arming teachers.”
Segur said trained law enforcement and veterans sometimes don’t respond how you’d hope they would in stressful situations. He is concerned that a student would be harmed as a result of a teacher trying to protect them.
“I think it could create significant opportunities for difficulties if we were to arm the teachers, that could be avoided by choosing not to.”
Segur said he believes the district is far ahead of other districts in the state when it comes to safety.
He would not be in favor of having guns on campus.
Sarasota CountyShirley Brown, School County School Board member
School Board member Shirley Brown said allowing guns in the classroom increased the risk for accidental shootings, noting that some teachers raised concerns about a student getting ahold of a teacher’s gun. She added that she wanted teachers to focus on keeping students from being harmed.
“Teachers need to be making sure that the students in their care are safe,” Brown said. “If you got a kindergarten teacher that runs out in the hall with their gun, who’s keeping those kids safe and comforted or what if those students saw their teacher get shot, that would be horrific.”
Barry Dubin, executive director of the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association
Dubin disapproved of arming teachers, arguing that it puts them at a greater risk in an active shooter situation.
“I’ve never been in favor of the introduction of guns to a school environment,” Dubin said. “I think putting people who are not trained with guns in a supercharged situation only makes things more dangerous.”
He raised concerns about the possibility of law enforcement officers mistaking an armed teacher with an active shooter.
“If you see someone with a gun, ‘How do you know who’s the good guy and who’s the bad guy?’” he said. “I think law enforcement should handle those things.”
Dubin said many teachers have expressed that they would rather have trained law enforcement personnel carry weapons on campus.
“They’d prefer not to be involved with guns,” he said. “The vast majority of teachers don’t want to deal with this.”
