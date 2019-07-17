By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
Friday is the day to be heard as the Punta Gorda hosts its first 1% Sales Tax committee meeting.
“The meeting Friday is so the sales tax committee can prioritize projects for the 1% Sales Tax extension that will be on the November 2020 ballot,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “The committee will determine criteria to rank projects and put together a list to recommend to City Council.”
The meeting is at 10 a.m. at City Council Chambers (326 W. Marion Ave.). Members of the public can make suggestions to the committee.
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax is a discretionary sales tax that must be approved by voters of Charlotte County.
Funds raised by the tax can be used to:
finance, plan or construct infrastructure;
acquire land for public recreation, conservation or protection of natural resources;
provide loans, grants or rebates for residential or commercial energy efficient improvements; and for economic development projects (up to 15%).
Can the sales tax funds be used for anything?
No. Funds may not be used for operational expenses related to infrastructure improvements, according to city documents for Friday’s meeting.
The tax has been in effect in the county since 1998.
The current period ends Dec. 31, 2020, unless re-approved by the voters in either the primary or general election 2020.
Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com
