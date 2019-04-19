President Trump tweeted ‘Game Over’ when the long-anticipated report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller was released Thursday morning.
The document investigates whether people associated with the Trump campaign were coordinating with the Russian government in its election interference activities.
“While the investigation identified numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign, the evidence was not sufficient to support criminal charges,” the report states.
The report did not conclude that the President committed a crime, but “it also does not exonerate him,” the report’s introduction shows.
And people in the area have a lot of thoughts already about the report and what it means.
From Trump’s supporters, to his critics, here’s a sampling of what local representatives and political figures had to say.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.