The newly elected president of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee recently shared his thoughts on the 2022 market.
"If you had to use one word to describe what happened in the real estate market in 2022, the word 'shift' or 'change' would be on the top of the list for most Realtors," Brian Tresidder said.
Tresidder is with William Raveis Real Estate.
"The year started off just as hot as the previous two years and that led to some of our lowest inventory numbers on record."
He cited the "lack of homes for sale, rising interest rates and rising inflation" which created "significant decreases in the volume and number of properties sold in 2022, but home values continued to increase."
The market "is still considered a seller's market with less than three months of inventory," Tresidder said.
Venice Area Board of Realtors President Jim Mulvey noted December was an "uptick" over November while January sales picked up over the December.
"Days on the market are going up and interest rates are starting to climb. But generally, sellers are coming back," he said.
The market was down compared to a year ago.
Mulvey had good news for real estate.
"I attended the Florida Realtors mid-winter conference last week in Orlando and learned that 1,100 people a day are moving to Florida," he said.
He said he felt the market in five to six months would "end up close to a 2019 market," with a five to six month inventory, and the average time on the market would be 90 to 100 days.
Tresidder said the situation is a seller's market with less than three months of inventory.
That's despite "significant increase in listings and the months' supply of inventory by the end of the year."
Robert Goldman, a Realtor with Michael Saunders, said, Sarasota home prices "have plateaued but they are not going down."
Goldman's Jan. 25 newsletter noted Sarasota County sales slowed "dramatically" when mortgage rates went to 5.5% in May and increased to 7.08% in October.
"From a high of 813 sales in May, sales plummeted to 356 sold homes in November. However, in November, rates began to trickle down to a 6.5% range, with sold homes increasing 12.3% in December," it states.
Tresidder said there is a "significant buyer demand" in the region.
"There is still significant buyer demand in our area, but a lot of buyers who were planning on financing their purchase were priced out of the market by sharp increases in prices and interest rates," Tresidder said.
He said real estate experts believe those buyers will start looking again when they get favorable rates again.
Goldman said rates will showcase "temporary downward pressure" if they stay around 6.5%. It will give buyers more negotiating power than they've had in the last three years, he said.
"There will be no crash," Goldman said.
Goldman has advice for sellers.
"Considering the median sold price has risen 46.8% over two years, if sellers need to sell now, they can easily absorb a 10% adjustment," he said.
Charlotte County single family homes
Although sales were down in December by 45.5% from December 2021, the median sale price of $375,000 reflected a 7.1% increase from the previous December, but down from November's median sale price of $412,000.
Like neighboring markets, inventory ticked up in December to a 2.8 month supply compared to November's 2.6 months. In December 2021, there was only a 1 month supply.
The time it took for a house to sell in December was 93 days, down 75.5% from December 2021 when the median time to sale was 53 days.
Sellers in December received 96.7% of the original listed price; the previous December, sellers were getting 100%.
Sarasota County single family homes
The county as a whole saw December sales fall by 41.9% from December 2021. The median sale price of $505,500 in December was up 16% from the previous December 2021.
Inventory increased to a 2.5 month supply compared to a 0.6 month supply in December 2021.
The median time to sale was 61 days, up 27.1% from the previous December's 48 days.
Sellers were receiving 96.4% of the original listed price; the previous year it was 100%.
Venice single family homes
December sales in Venice were down 35.8% from the previous year. The median sale price of $525,000 reflected a 25% increase from December 2021.
Inventory was up to a 3.4 month supply, up 325% from the previous December.
The median time to sale was 82 days, up 60.8% from the previous December when the median time a home was on the market was 51 days.
Sellers in December were getting 94.4% of their original listing, down 5.6% from the previous year when there were, in some cases, bidding wars and many sellers were getting 100% or more of the listed price.
Condos and townhomes in all three of the above markets followed similar trends.
