PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warned the public over the weekend about a fake GoFundMe claiming to benefit the family of Khyler Edman.
Edman, 15, was killed defending his home and his 5-year-old sister when a stranger broke in on Sept. 26, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan Cole, 27, has been implicated by authorities in the crime, though no charges related to Edman’s death have yet been filed.
A verified GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $84,000, organized by Edman’s mother, Jessica English, and friends Crystal Stone and Chad Ackermann.
“I have given Crystal Stone and Chad Ackermann permission to help my family at this time,” English wrote in the fundraiser description.
The unauthorized GoFundMe campaign had a similar description but the titled was misspelled as “Funaral Expenses.”
“We’ve been notified that a fake GoFundMe account has been opened, claiming to benefit Khyler’s family,” the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday. “Please only use the link provided in our blog post if you wish to assist. The link in our post is the valid account.”
The fake campaign has since been taken down, and no funds were raised, according to GoFundMe Spokesperson Madeline Purdue.
“In general, there’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes at GoFundMe and we have a dedicated team of Trust & Safety experts to make sure GoFundMe is the safest place to give and get help,” Purdue said. “When a campaign is created on GoFundMe, we work with campaign organizers to ensure funds are transferred to the right place. We also have multiple processes in place to verify the identity of campaign organizers and beneficiaries of the campaign. Before funds are transferred, an individual or organization’s information must be verified.”
If a donor has questions or wants to know more about a campaign before they donate, they can reach out to to the organizer or the GoFundMe team directly through the GoFundMe page, Purdue said.
Funds are also protected by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means those who donate will be refunded “in the rare case that something isn’t right.” The policy also states if funds are not delivered to the right person, GoFundMe donates the missing amount.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katie Heck said the agency’s Economic Crimes Unit will be looking into the origins of the fake account through GoFundMe, but she could not say what charges, if any, would apply.
“It would depend on the intentions of the person and circumstances of the account,” Heck said.
Cole remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail in connection with a separate burglary, believed to have been committed shortly after Edman’s death.
In that case, an “invocation of constitutional rights” was recently filed, stating Cole’s desire to have counsel present before anyone talks to him about matters regarding that case “or any other charges pending against me or any other criminal matter in which I am a suspect or can reasonably expected to become a suspect based on anything I might say,” the notice states.
Cole’s next court date is an arraignment on Nov. 4.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
