St. Charles Borromeo winners, from left, Natalie Pomeshchenko (eighth grade), Xion O'Connor (seventh grade) and Zack Louis (sixth grade) with Pamela Mason, chair of the DAR essay contest, Hickory Bluff Chapter.
From left, Pamela Mason, chair of the American History Essay contest for DAR; and Myakka River Elementary teachers Ashley Hickman and Michelle Brady congratulate and award fifth-grade winner Evan Riser his prize.
St. Charles Borromeo winners, from left, Natalie Pomeshchenko (eighth grade), Xion O'Connor (seventh grade) and Zack Louis (sixth grade) with Pamela Mason, chair of the DAR essay contest, Hickory Bluff Chapter.
PHOTO PROVIDED
From left, Pamela Mason, chair of the American History Essay contest for DAR; and Myakka River Elementary teachers Ashley Hickman and Michelle Brady congratulate and award fifth-grade winner Evan Riser his prize.
PORT CHARLOTTE - When Charlotte County students were asked to imagine themselves in the Second Continental Congress, little did the judges realize choosing a winner would be difficult.
"The essays were so well-written, entertaining and informative that our judges had a difficult time choosing only one winner from each grade level," said Pamela Mason, of the Daughters of the American Revolution Hickory Bluff Chapter.
The DAR sponsors the annual American History Essay Contest which is open to all students from fifth through eighth grade, she said.
There were winners from all four grade levels. Mason called this year's contest "a huge success."
The topic was the Second Continental Congress, and students were asked to imagine themselves as delegates to the Congress, which created the foundation of the United States after delegates from the colonies protested British rule.
This year, Myakka River Elementary School and St. Charles Borromeo participated.
Evan Riser of Myakka River took the top prize in his fifth-grade category. His teachers are Ashley Hickman and Michelle Brady.
St. Charles Borromeo students won in the sixth- through eighth-grade categories.
Zack Louis (sixth grade), Xion O'Connor (seventh grade) and Natalie Pomeshchenko (eighth grade) took top awards for their school.
The winners were awarded a certificate and gift card for $25 at their presentation ceremonies.
All students who had their essays submitted were presented a certificate of participation.
St. Charles Borromeo teacher Elaine Zimmerman awarded all of her students an American Flag pin for their work on the essays.
The Second Continental Congress started, Mason said, with these facts:
• From 1774 to 1781, delegates from the colonies gathered to address their issues with British rule.
• It was agreed to boycott British goods.
• They sent King Charles III an "Olive Branch Petition" as a last attempt to negotiate.
• An army was created and George Washington was appointed commander.
• A navy, post office and a monetary system was established.
• The Declaration of Independence was drafted, revised and approved.
• Congress acted as an interim government throughout the American Revolutionary War.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.