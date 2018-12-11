Punta Gorda’s seawall replacement project has hit a snag when it comes to the long-awaited FEMA reimbursement for damages from Hurricane Irma last year.
Up until this point, FEMA was processing the city’s application for reimbursement as one lump sum of approximately $36 million, including $28 million for seawall replacement and $8 million for mitigation efforts to ensure that replaced seawall holds up better than it did under Irma.
The problem with all of this comes down to riprap, a loose stone used to form a foundation for a breakwater or other structure.
Riprap is a concern for the Army Corps and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) in that it is harmful to the small tooth sawfish, a protected species.
In November, FEMA notified the city that riprap is specifically excluded from the city’s Army Corps permit, meaning that reimbursement for the seawall project cannot proceed until the permits are in order.
“What this boils down to,” City Engineer Mark Gering told the City Council recently, “is that we have $28 million of funding that we are looking for from FEMA for the seawall replacement along with $8 million of mitigation funding for additional riprap. We are asking FEMA to break that into two projects.”
With some concern, the City Council approved a motion allowing city staff to negotiate with FEMA to separate the seawall replacement and mitigation measures to speed up reimbursement.
“It is concerning,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke, “but this is what FEMA is suggesting that we do in order to proceed ... is to separate these two so we can proceed to get the reimbursement.”
An estimated 52,916 feet of seawall was damaged during Hurricane Irma, according to the city’s Dec. 7, Weekly Highlights Report.
To date, 60.2 percent of the seawall has been replaced and 46 percent of the project has been finished with grading and sod. The current combined pace of the contractors is 3,840 feet per month.
Staff has identified three places where riprap is used in the proposed replacement project:
- Armoring (the use of physical structures to protect shorelines from coastal erosion) below outfall pipes
- Replacement of existing riprap throughout the canal system
- Proposed riprap along much of the newly replace seawall placed as a mitigation effort
“It would only be (used) on the seawalls that we are replacing under the FEMA project,” said Finance Director Kristin Simeone. “They will not do the riprap or allow us to do the riprap for the older seawalls. We met with FEMA along with engineering and they would like us to continue working on it.”
When it comes to a timeline for reimbursement from FEMA, the city still has a ways to go, according to Simeone.
“They don’t necessarily want to separate the project, but they do want to obligate the $28 million while we continue to work,” said Simeone. “As far as receiving any funding right now, FEMA has not even fully obligated our project so that it has gone to the state. Then, once it goes to state, we have to wait for them to obligate the project. We are still a ways away.”
