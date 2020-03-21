PORT CHARLOTTE — As hand sanitizer and cleaning products empty from store shelves, local homeless people don’t seem all that unconcerned about the coronavirus.
But those serving them are.
“We’re using universal precautions, and then some, just to keep everybody safe and healthy,” said Charlotte County Homeless Coalition CEO Tina Figliuolo.
The Homeless Coalition is fully functional but that dinner is now in 15-to-20 minute shifts, for example, ensuring there aren’t 120 people eating at the same time, a form of social distancing, she said.
“Our unsheltered look forward to the dinner service,” she said. “They really want to come in, sit down, and have a hot meal.”
The coalition could use a hand-washing station, hand-sanitizers, or anything to help with handwashing. They still take donations and the resale shop in Charlotte Harbor is open. Figliuolo said while it’s something she’s paying attention to — and the coalition follows all guidelines from the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — she’s not overly concerned.
“People are out in fresh air who are unsheltered ... they’re very resilient to the weather conditions, let alone the virus,” she said. “I’m not as worried with that as with outside stuff coming into our shelter.
“But we’re taking universal precautions and extra steps to keep everybody safe and healthy.”
Jesus Loves You Ministry, Inc., in Port Charlotte had closed its thrift store and suspended donation pickups as well as its Sunday shower ministry due to the coronavirus.
But the nonprofit still provides showers and onsite lunch Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, a mobile lunch program on Tuesday. Onsite meals now go outside the building, and one male and one female shower at a time.
On Wednesday, Director Ashley Brantley used the mobile lunch program to update client phone numbers, primary-care doctors and preferred hospitals, should medical needs arise.
Coronavirus prevention tips went out with lunch, and the homeless got toilet paper, soap and a hygiene kit along with their food.
But few of those showed much concern about contracting the virus or stocking up on supplies. Andy Richardson, living in a camp near the Walmart in Murdock Circle, for example, said that “we have high immune systems out here.”
Richardson had heard that Walmart and Target were cleared of supplies. But he had what he needed. Others even turned down toilet paper and supplies, saying they already had some.
That’s a big contrast to the general public — if they had brought toilet paper to another neighborhood, it would disappear quickly, Brantley said.
“They only take what they need,” she said of homeless clients.
