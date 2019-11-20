PORT CHARLOTTE — Giant cranes towering over the southbound side of US-41 near Midway Boulevard are part of a $7.3 million set of projects to build new pathways, pedestrian bridges and replace water mains.
Florida Department of Transportation and Charlotte County Utilities scheduled the joint projects to coincide to avoid digging up a 3-mile stretch of road side twice. The project stretches from just south of Midway Boulevard to Enterprise Drive. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2020, according to FDOT.
The state is building the multi-use pathways and pedestrian bridges.
The county is replacing 12,500 feet of 1960s-era asbestos-cement water pipes under sidewalks. It is also replacing about 300 feet of old sewer mains.
Lane closures could happen in the evening and overnight, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., FDOT stated, Monday through Friday.
Crestview Circle at US-41 will be closed today for underground utility work, weather permitting.
For the state project, work will include milling and resurfacing the road, base work, drainage improvements, and improvements to guardrail work, signs, markings, traffic signals, lighting and pedestrian bridges over Sunset Star and Morning Star waterways.
For the county, the cost is paid by water and sewer ratepayers rather than property taxes.
The old water pipes will be replaced with 12-inch polyvinyl chloride pipes.
Both the state and the county are using contractor Wright Construction Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.