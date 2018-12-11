Change is the key word at Fishermen’s Village this last year or so, and with change comes sacrifice ... and maybe a little controversy.
Changes to the village were destined to occur when ATA Fishville bought the property from the city in 2015.
As part of that contract, the company agreed to extend the city’s Harbor Walk project, add a center court bar (formerly Scotty’s, now Village Brewhouse outside bar), improve the center court deck, add a restaurant and renovate the bathrooms, among other initial renovations, according to the city’s acquisition agreement with Fishville. Additional renovations were also proposed for future phases of this redevelopment.
“At this time,” said Patti Allen, general manager at Fishville, “we are still in the planning stages with phase two of our agreement with the city. The owners of Fishermen’s Village continue to fulfill the promises made to the City Council, residents and visitors of Punta Gorda through improvements to the property.”
While the new owners can point to increased incomes for its business tenants and other improvements, one of the key controversies has been the status of the condos, situated above businesses in the main corridor. No one has been able to rent those units since Hurricane Irma and timeshare owners are unhappy with Fishville’s reasoning.
December of last year, timeshare owners, like Leslie Briggs and David Jansen, probably still thought they would be returning to their annual vacation units — at some point — despite damages to the second floor of the village from Hurricane Irma.
Those units remain closed and are currently under repair. The majority of the 2,000 or so timeshare contracts, which would have run until 2023-2024, have been terminated.
Briggs lives in Michigan and, until Irma, had rented out a week in March for the past five or six years; she inherited it from a relative. Last year, she had to change her vacation plans because none of the timeshares were available due to the damages.
Since that time, her contract has been terminated because she refused to pay a maintenance fee of $1,940 per week of use; a fee that was only $650 the previous year.
In February 2018, ATA Fishville sent all time share holders a letter outlining changes to their agreement. The gist of the letter was that while the company did have hurricane insurance at the village resort, the insurance company had refused to cover the storm damage so the timeshare owners would have to pay to cover the damage, which is why the maintenance fee was raised.
“People had gone down and said, ‘I’d like to see my unit,’ and they flatly refused to let anybody see inside any of those rooms,” said Briggs. “They were saying that the insurance refused to pay out at the time. They were very vague about the whole thing.”
Reasons for denial of the coverage was never shared with the holders due to litigation with the company’s insurance provider. Fishville is still involved in that litigation, according to Allen.
“We will not comment on matters that are part of pending, tangential litigation,” said Allen, “however, all similarly situated time share licensees have been treated in substantially the same manner and in accordance with the agreements they signed which were in place when we purchased Fishermen’s Village.”
For March 2019, Briggs said she has rented a house in Port St. Lucie.
“It’s sad,” said Briggs. “I really liked the village. I liked Punta Gorda. We decided to go to Port St. Lucie this year and we have a house for $1,600 for a whole month. If you can rent a house in Florida for that amount for a month, why would you pay it for a week.”
Refusing to pay
Jansen also refused to pay the hiked maintenance fee. When he pressed the company to see his timeshare unit’s damage last spring, he was denied access.
“No, I did not pay the ridiculous $1,940 per week fee that these scam artists were asking,” said Jansen. “I don’t think there were many who did pay. The result was the cancellation of all of our timeshare contracts and of course the rights to use them in the future were lost back to the scamming (Fishermen’s) Village owners.”
ATA Fishville had requested that all timeshare owners pay the $1,940 maintenance fee by the end of April or have their timeshare contracts terminated. In a March 12 letter, Fishville informed the timeshare owners that no legal action would be taken by the company if they refused to pay.
“(Most of) the timeshare (contracts) went through 2023, so they would have to wait until 2024 to begin,” he said. “I think they saw this hurricane as a way of moving everything forward to 2018.”
Jansen said that Fishville refused timeshare holders access to the damaged units because there was not only water damage but also black mold danger.
“The ‘danger’ was so bad that none of the contract holders could even view a room, but downstairs business was back up and running right below this terribly dangerous mold situation including two restaurants,” said Jansen. “That whole group is a can of slime and typical of big businesses everywhere where everything is about the people until money gets in the way.”
Allen said that they have been working with the insurance adjusters and Fishville’s insurance company to finalize an insurance payout that will be sufficient to repair the units.
“The property has retained, among other experts, an architect, contractor, and interior designer to assist with the rehabilitation of each of the 47 damaged rooms from Hurricane Irma,” said Allen. “While this process is time consuming, the end result will be a vacation villa for our visitors to use.”
So, here’s the good news ...
The most visible change to the village in recent months would be the repair and remodel of the 40-year-old concrete drive running along the pier and around the village. Formerly a vehicle-ready throughway for visitors to drive and park along, which was convenient for disabled patrons of businesses at the end of the pier, has been transformed into a pedestrian-only walkway.
“This specific change was intended to address potential accidents between pedestrians and vehicles that have shared the driveway around the property since the initial design of Fishermen’s Village,” said Allen. “During the design review process for the first phase of Harbor Walk Improvements, management received a request from the City of Punta Gorda’s fire marshal, asking that the property make an effort to reduce or eliminate vehicular access on the pier to only emergency vehicles or certain delivery vehicles.”
Specifically, Allen said that the city’s fire marshal notified them of multiple parking violations and obstructions causing access issues for emergency vehicles. It is a requirement that the access roadway for the Harbor Walk construction be designed in compliance with current fire code and have an unobstructed clear width of 20 feet. Access shall be limited to pedestrians, special large box truck deliveries at limited time frames and emergency vehicle traffic only.
The overwhelming majority of Fishville customers have been pleased with the upgrades, according to Allen.
“We have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to make the Harbor Walk a beautiful promenade for all to enjoy in a safe manner,” said Allen. “In the coming months we will be adding more bench seating as well as potted plants and historical plaques along the walk to further the experience of the Harbor Walk.”
To assist customers in getting around Fishermen’s Village, Fishville has purchased a fleet of golf carts with drivers to pick up visitors and take them anywhere on the property.
“This past year,” said Allen, “Fishermen’s Village has had great success in the retail environment. For example, sales for the center as a whole — as well as sales for each of the individual restaurants — were all in excess of what they were last year. This positive news is a reflection of the impact the recent enhancements have had on the visitor’s experience.”
Allen said they are now focusing on Phase II improvements that will include additional residential units and hotel rooms, shops, retail and marina facilities.
“Exciting things are coming to Fishermen’s Village,” said Allen.
Some business owners, however, in the village aren’t as excited. As the company continues to make improvements and upgrades to the property, lease rates and contract lengths have started to change.
For Smuggler’s Enterprises, owners of Harpoon Harry’s and The Captain’s Table, lease complications have even led to legal matters between them and Fishville.
Due to those legal matters, comments from the parties involved were not available at the time of this report.
