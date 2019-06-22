By BRIANNA KWASNIK
It’s a blisteringly hot Monday afternoon in North Port, and 7-year-old greyhound and retired race dog, Bates, shows no sign of leaving his twin bed anytime soon.
He has secured a spot for himself among his three siblings and fellow retirees: 9-year-old Meggie, 7-year-old Dougie, and 5-year-old Mimosa.
Commonly referred to by those familiar with the breed as ‘45 mile-per-hour couch potatoes’, judging by the scene in Janet and Bob Diehl’s living room, it’s clear the name rings true.￼
Meggie is stretched out on the couch, Dougie is laying on a couch cushion on the floor, and Mimosa has a love-seat all to herself.
So where do their humans sit?
“At the kitchen table,” Janet laughed.
The Diehls operate a small nonprofit greyhound adoption group called “Adoptable Greyhounds of Florida,” with partner Diane Melvin.
The couple got to know the breed over 25 years ago, after Janet read an article about them, and told her husband she would like to adopt one.
After adopting their first greyhound, Janet said they fell in love almost immediately.
Since Florida’s Amendment 13 passed last November, greyhounds won’t race anymore in the state of Florida after December 2020.
It’s the end of an era.
Florida voters decided to phase out greyhound racing, meaning thousands of dogs will need to be re-homed and retire.
The state voted 69 to 31 percent to pass Amendment 13.
It bans the sport beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, and is considered a defeat for a declining industry, the Associated Press reported.
Dozens of tracks have closed across the country over the past 30 years with dwindling crowds and allegations of mistreatment against the dogs, according to AP reports.
Advocates for the ban say many of Florida’s racing dogs could be adopted, but some may be transferred to other states where the sport remains legal. Florida’s 11 dog tracks made up almost two-thirds of ones still operating nationally. Others are in West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa and Texas, according to the AP.
Out of 11 tracks in this state, some have already ceased racing, while others are lining up their post-race plans.
Last year, Adoptable Greyhounds found homes for 85 former racers. This year, they anticipate much more, but say they are prepared.
“The owners, the breeders, and trainers have all committed no dogs will go to kill-shelters,” Bob Diehl said. “Proposition 13 is causing 8,000 Greyhounds to not have homes, and 3,000 people to lose their jobs,” he added.
Janet said it took her a few days to fully wrap her head around the fact that the amendment passed. It left her feeling devastated and really sad.
Janet added that she believes Floridians voted ‘yes’ on the amendment, because they were misinformed about the industry and were trying to do good.
“They not only love to run, but they love to compete,” she said.
Her four dogs will often bump into each other in the backyard, trying to race each other, she said.
“This is what they’re bred for,” she added.
They currently have seven dogs living in foster homes that are eligible for adoption.
The Diehls spend a lot of time getting to know potential adopters and talking to them about what they’re looking for, to decide which dog might be a good fit for their family.
If they don’t have a dog they think is right for the family, they will let them know, and refer them to another adoption agency that might have a dog that fits their needs.
Janet said Greyhounds are sociable dogs, because they are around others at race tracks, often housed with 60-80 dogs per kennel.
“It’s OK to have a single greyhound, it’s better to have two,” Janet said, though she acknowledged not everyone can, and that’s OK.
“They’re used to having company, they don’t like to be alone,” she said. “When they see another Greyhound, they become animated.”
Janet said they’re an easy breed to live with.
“Everyone has a different personality, just like kids,” Bob added.
