Port Charlotte residents have been watching pine trees and crape myrtles grow on U.S. 41’s medians grow for years.
Now some of those trees are in poor health, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s consulting arborist, while others interfere with a new irrigation system and refurbishment plantings.
Curbs are lined with orange cones and the roots are being ripped out to be replaced with healthier trees. The stretch spans from Hancock Avenue to Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
“The new planting arrangement allowed for preservation of some of the older plantings which are now incorporated into the new design/layout for new plantings,” said FDOT district landscape architect Darryl Richard.
The new plantings will include 121 trees: 32 royal palms, 44 crape myrtles, 14 bismarck palms and 31 of Florida’s state tree, the sabal palm. A majority of the trees will be native species, excluding the crape myrtles and bismarck palm, Richard said.
The project will also install a low water use irrigation system using reclaimed water, or wastewater that has been treated for irrigation, according to the Charlotte County’s Utilities Department.
The $626,397.04 project is funded through the state, Richard said, and is contracted with Cobb Site Development. The project should be complete by late summer.
After the project is completed, Charlotte County will be maintaining the irrigation and landscaping.
