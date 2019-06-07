For fiscal year 2019/2020, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is asking commissioners for an 8% budget increase for fiscal year 2019/2020, which would bring his total budget to $75,739,732.
The breakdown:
Law enforcement: $48,911,622
Courts: $3,711,388
Detention: $23,116,702
What is the increase for?
Less than 1% of the increase would go toward operational and capital expenses, according to the budget letter sent to the Charlotte County Commission.
The majority of the increase, 7.14%, would go to salary increases and new positions. Starting salaries for law enforcement deputies, detention deputies and communications operators would increase by $3,500, with an average 5% pay increase across the agency to avoid compression issues.
Sheriff Bill Prummell wrote in a letter to the community: “The pay increases are necessary to be able to recruit and retain qualified individuals committed to serving our community.
“This is part of our ongoing efforts to remain competitive with the private sector and surrounding law enforcement agencies in a strong economy with a decreasing pool of qualified job candidates. Several factors contribute to the diminishing interest in policing careers nationwide and our community is no exception. Even with the proposed increases, this does not bring our starting pay above that of competing agencies in our neighboring counties and cities.”
How does the pay compare to other agencies?
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office current starting salary: $41,683 for law enforcement and corrections deputies and $31,926 for communications operators.
New proposed starting salaries: $45,183 for law enforcement and corrections deputies and $35,426 for communications operators.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office: $43,264 for law enforcement, $40,000 for corrections deputies, and $34,755 for communications operators (for call takers and both law enforcement and fire radio).
North Port starting salary: $47,154 for police officers and $37,827 for public safety telecommunicators.
Punta Gorda starting salary: $41,154 and $36,296 for dispatchers.
How many new positions will be added?
Seven total, including four new law enforcement deputies, two new communications operators, and one court security position. The new positions were added based on population growth projections, according to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck.
Current vacancies:
For law enforcement, 24 certified deputies and three civil positions. For corrections, 23 certified deputies and four civilian positions.
The budget must be approved by the Charlotte County Commission, and the new fiscal year begins in October.
